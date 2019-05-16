Editor's Notebook: Life along the trail in Point Loma, then and now

Editor's Notebook:

This was supposed to be a fun issue — walking the scenic La Playa Trail, meeting with talented OB artist Ray Blavatt, partying with the Optimists at their luau fundraiser at the Bali Hai ... However, as we went to press, so much heavy stuff was happening in the Peninsula that the pages took on a somber tone. There was the murder in Ocean Beach , concerns about transients parking overnight in residential areas, confusion over a new short-term rentals bill, scooter incidents and resulting regulations, and a Midway assault that has police seeking your help in finding the suspect. Read all about everything on the following pages.

I wonder if life was as complicated when the Kumeyaay Indians, then the Spanish explorers, and then the earliest Peninsula settlers traversed the sandy La Playa Trail? What was the day like when oxcarts hauled trade items from ships anchored around Ballast Point (Fort Guijarros)? Did you know our Bayside Trail/La Playa Trail is recognized as the oldest commercial trail in the western United States? It was the route from Ballast Point to the San Diego Mission in Mission Valley when Europeans landed in this area in 1769. Present-day Rosecrans Street follows the trail.

Susan DeMaggio THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD ... La Playa Bayside Trail refers to the dirt path that meanders along the bay from Talbot Street to Qualtrough Street in Point Loma. THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD ... La Playa Bayside Trail refers to the dirt path that meanders along the bay from Talbot Street to Qualtrough Street in Point Loma. (Susan DeMaggio)

But back to the bright side; summer is around the corner! School lets out Tuesday, June 11; the OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, June 22 and the Point Loma Concerts in the Park begin July 12. We'll bring you more details in the July issue. In the meantime, keep your sunny side up!

