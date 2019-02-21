Crime and safety report - Point Loma and Ocean Beach report: Police investigate a stabbing; Sexual assault; List of incidents reported to San Diego Police

Stabbing outside bar in OB

A 21-year-old male, exiting Winston's Bar, 1900 Bacon St., at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 17, saw his friend in an altercation with an unknown white male in his 20s and stepped in to break up the fight. The suspect, then stabbed the male in the right arm and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Western Division detectives are investigating.

Sexual assault on Bacon Street

On Jan. 20 at 2:10 a.m., a woman was walking on the sidewalk of 1800 Bacon Street, when a male came along the side of her from a nearby alley. He grabbed the victim by the arm, and pulled her about 30 feet into the alley. The suspect struck the victim on the face, threw her on the ground and sexually assaulted her. The suspect got up and ran in an unknown direction.

The victim described the suspect as a white male, age 25-35, 5'10" tall and very thin. He had short hair or was balding and had a well-trimmed, red beard. The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Teen injured on scooter, riding in Midway area

A 17-year-old male was riding a scooter southbound on the west sidewalk at 2700 Truxtun Road about 9:11 p.m. Feb. 1, as a 35-year-old female was driving her 2016 Landrover northbound. She made a left turn into a driveway when the scooter hit the passenger side of her SUV. The juvenile sustained an open fracture to his left tibia and fibula. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Knife-wielding suspect attacks two men in parking lot

A 25-year-old male suspect was driving his car in a reckless manner through a business parking lot about 9:21 p.m. Feb. 2 at 3100 Sports Arena Blvd. Two men in their 40s were walking in the lot and were almost hit by the suspect. The suspect got out of his car with a machete and started to swing it at the victims. One victim was struck in the forehead by the machete and sustained a non-life threatening cut. The other victim was struck on the nose and sustained a minor cut.

The victims held the suspect down until police arrived to arrest him for assault with a deadly weapon and DUI. The victim, hit on the forehead, was taken to the hospital.

Better Business Bureau issues tax-time precautions

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) receives thousands of complaints against tax preparers every year. Common complaints state the tax preparer made errors in their return, which resulted in fines and fees. Other complaints allege customer service, billing and contract issues. When searching for and selecting a tax preparer, the BBB has this advice:

Ask around. Get referrals from friends and family on who they use and check BBB profiles on local tax preparers.

Be wary of any tax preparation service that promises larger refunds than the competition and steer clear of tax preparers who base their fee on a percentage of the refund. Request an estimate and discuss the price before making an agreement.

Verify credentials. Ideally, the selected tax preparer should either be a certified public accountant, a tax attorney, an enrolled agent or a certified E-file provider.

Make sure they have a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN).

Consider accessibility. Many tax preparation services only set up shop for the months leading up to the tax filing deadline. In case the IRS finds errors or an audit is called, taxpayers might need to contact their tax preparer later.

Read tax preparation service contracts closely to understand how much it's going to cost, how the cost will be affected if the return is more time consuming than expected, and whether the preparer will represent you, in case of an audit.

Be wary of tax scams. Identity thieves continue to create new ways of stealing personal information. To report fraudulent activity, call the BBB Hotline (903) 581-8373, or report it via BBB ScamTracker. — irs.gov and bbb.org

Assaults: 18 incidents

Arson: 1 report

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 55

DUI's Drugs/Alcohol: 8

Fraud: 6 reports

Weapons: 4 arrests

Sex Crimes: 1— 4600 block Brighton, 1 p.m. Jan. 20;

Rape: 1 — 3300 block Channel, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 28

Residential Burglary: 8 — 2700 block Worden, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 25; 4800 block Long Branch, 2 a.m. Jan. 29; 4300 block Rialto, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31; 900 block Armada, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 3; 4200 block Point Loma , 2:30 p.m. Feb.2; 700 block Brighton, 5 p.m. Feb. 3; 3300 block Ullman, 2 p.m. Feb. 5; 4300 block West Point Loma, 6:50 a.m. Feb. 9

Commercial Burglary: 8 — 900 block West Mission Bay, 7:22 a.m. Jan. 28; 1900 block Quivira, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24; 2900 block Nimitz, 2 a.m. Jan. 25; 3600 block Midway, 1:31 a.m. Jan. 21; 3600 block Midway, 9 a.m. Jan. 12; 1900 block Quivira, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; 3900 block Polack, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5; 3600 block Midway, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 9

Street Robberies: 3 — 2100 block Spray, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 26; 3200 block Kemper, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28; 3600 block Midway, 7:10 p.m. Jan. 20

Grand Theft (over $950): 8 reports

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 21 reports

Vandalism: 6 incidents

Vehicle Break-ins: 18 reports

Stolen Vehicles: 10 reports

