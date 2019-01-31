Crime and Public-Safety News for Point Loma, Ocean Beach and San Diego: Police pursuit; Attempted carjacking and robbery; Hit-and-run death; Officer-involved shooting; Armed robbery; Man dies in surf trying to save his dog

Weapon involved cell phone theft spurs police pursuit

A 14-year-old male was walking in front of 4400 Newport Ave. around 9 p.m., Dec. 28 when a Toyota Rav 4 pulled next to him, occupied by 5 males and 1 female. Three of the suspects got out of the Toyota and demanded his cell phone. One had a gun and pointed it at the victim. During the contact, the victim was hit in the head with the gun and his cell phone was taken.

The suspects got back into the Toyota and fled the scene. San Diego Police found the Toyota and ran a license plate check to discover it was stolen. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and a police pursuit ensued. The suspects eventually jumped out of the car and fled on foot leaving it to roll down a hill and into a fence. All were taken into custody after short foot pursuits. Western Division detectives are investigating.

Attempted carjacking and robbery on Midway Drive

A 39-year-old male suspect approached a 50-year old male victim and demanded his cell phone and car keys 6:05 a.m., Jan. 7 at 2300 Midway Drive. The suspect told the victim he had a gun. The victim, in fear, gave the suspect his keys and phone. The suspect got into the victim's Chevy Volt and tried to steal the car. After several attempts, he got out and ran away, throwing the keys and phone. Officers found the suspect a short distance away, and arrested him for carjacking and robbery.

Hit-and-run death on Midway Drive

A male victim was hit by vehicle at 7:06 p.m., Jan. 5 at 2700 Midway Drive. The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene toward Rosecrans Street. There is no suspect or vehicle description. The victim died at the scene. San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Officer-involved shooting in the Midway district

Police Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call 9:48 p.m., Jan. 3 regarding a 23-year-old male with a knife in an apartment in the 3100 block of Cauby Street. The caller stated the man had cut his throat with the knife and the knife had been taken away from him. Upon arriving, officers were directed into the apartment by a family member, who led them to the man in a back bedroom.

The man pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and raised it up toward the officers. The officers drew their weapons while giving him commands to back up. The man refused to comply and advanced on the officers with the knife pointed at them. Fearing for his safety, one officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him at least once.

Officers administered medical aid to the man until relieved by paramedics. He was transported to a hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating. The involved officer is a six-year SDPD veteran.

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Sports Arena Blvd.

Police officers responded to an armed robbery 7:59 a.m. Jan. 8 at the 7-Eleven store, 3146 Sports Arena Blvd. The male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, fired one round in her direction and demanded money. The clerk complied with his demands.

The suspect fled the store and got into a taxi parked in the lot, threatening the driver with the gun and ordering him to drive away from the scene. The driver complied. Responding officers saw the cab traveling southbound on Rosecrans Street and a pursuit ensued. The cab was forced to stop for traffic at Nimitz Boulevard and Harbor Drive, where the suspect was taken into custody and booked into county jail for one count of robbery and one count of kidnap to commit robbery.

Man dies in surf trying to save his dog in OB

Lifeguards pulled an unresponsive man from the high surf off Ocean Beach Wednesday, Jan. 9, after he went into the water to rescue his dog, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department authorities said. The incident happened not long after authorities closed OB Municipal Pier in the face of high waves caused by a powerful winter swell.

Witnesses called for help about 1:50 p.m. after spotting the Nevada man, identified as Gregg Owens, face down in the water. He had run into the channel at Dog Beach.

Lifeguards brought the man, said to be in his late 50s, to shore using a jet ski, then began life-saving efforts on the beach. He was still receiving CPR when medics took him to a hospital. He was reported deceased, Jan. 10. The dog survived, authorities said.

Man stabbed in flap at Ocean Beach

A male in his 20s, was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend at 6:48 p.m., Jan. 14 at 4900 Newport Ave., when, another man, age 30-40, intervened and slapped the male across the face. The victim punched the suspect in return. The suspect ran away, but returned and stabbed the victim in the back.

The suspect was last seen running northbound and is not in custody at this time. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

———

POLICE BLOTTER:

Assaults: 16

Arson: 1

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 30

DUIs Drugs/Alcohol: 9

Fraud: 5

Residential Burglary: 6 reports — 2800 block Wasp, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7; 2900 block Barnard, 9 p.m. Dec. 5; 4400 block Pescadero, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12; 4800 block Santa Cruz, 12 a.m. Dec. 19; 4800 block Del Monte, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; 2700 block Worden, 8 a.m. Jan. 8.

Commercial Burglary: 6 reports — 3100 block Mission, 11 p.m. Dec. 23; 3500 block Midway, 5:55 a.m. Dec. 24; 2500 block Truxtun, 11:50 p.m. Dec. 25; 4600 block West Point Loma, 11 a.m. Jan. 3; 3300 block Ocean Front, 9 p.m. Dec. 30; 3500 block Kenyon, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 7.

Street Robbery (no weapon): 1 — 3600 block Midway, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Grand Theft (over $950): 4

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 26

Vandalism: 22 incidents

Vehicle Break-ins: 27

Vehicle Thefts: 15

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego Police Reports, Dec. 5, 2018-Jan.16, 2019