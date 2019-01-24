Editor's Notebook: Set for take-off at USS Midway Museum in San Diego

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK:

If you call yourself a San Diegan and yet have never toured our great landmark — the USS Midway Museum at 910 N. Harbor Drive — you better get there soon! Wear your walking shoes and be prepared to become emotionally engrossed in military history for more than 4 hours!

The aircraft carrier is a miniature city and a must-see for the able-bodied; you've got to be nimble to traverse the various decks and all their nooks and crannies. It's an awe-inspiring, wondrous way to learn about — and understand — life at sea during war time. You get to stand in the same tight spots that held admirals, officers, sailors and pilots as you wander through the sick bay, wardroom, galley, chapel, command center, bunk and bath rooms, laundry, brig and massive engine room. There are well-over 60 carefully restored exhibit areas to experience.

On the flight deck you can explore 29 restored fighters, bombers and helicopters that took naval aviation into the jet age.

The best part (and a big thank you to) are the retired naval volunteers who — standing at strategic points — answer questions and offer eye-witness testimonies to how it was!

Admission is $8-$21 (based on age) and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (I was the second in line at 10 a.m. to avoid the lunch and tourist crowds). The Midway closes at 5 p.m. Details at midway.org

Call for People in Preservation nominations

Speaking of history ... If you know of a person or a project team working hard to save and preserve our historic sites, buildings and landscapes, take a few moments by 5 p.m. Friday, March 29 to complete a nomination form for Save Our Heritage Organization's (SOHO) 2019 People In Preservation (PIP) Awards. You'll find it online at sohosandiego.org

SOHO invites you to help recognize individuals, agencies and firms that are exemplary stewards of our heritage in its many forms — from restoration and adaptive reuse to original research for publication. Winners will be announced in May and a banquet follows.

