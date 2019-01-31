Peninsula News Briefs for Point Loma, Ocean Beach and San Diego: Students protest bird trafficking; Fresh Sound concerts at Liberty Station; Yacht club races

Students join artist in project to protest bird trafficking

An art project — created by Manuel Molina from Oaxaca, Mexico to raise awareness about bird trafficking — morphed into a colorful exhibit at Liberty Station Point Loma that is connecting schoolchildren on both sides of the border.

Molina's "Birds Without Paradise," on display through Feb. 8, features birds fashioned from sustainable materials, like corn husks, and decorated by nearly 350 schoolchildren under his direction.

It's a collaboration between Vesta, a Mexico-based industrial real estate developer, the San Diego Unified School District , the NTC Foundation and the San Diego-Tijuana Smart Border Coalition to promote cooperation in the CaliBaja Mega-Region. Local participants hail from Correia, Creative Performing & Media Arts, Marshal, Muirlands, Montgomery and Wilson Middle Schools.

Courtesy Ken Stipanov is the newly elected board chair of NTC Foundation. Ken Stipanov is the newly elected board chair of NTC Foundation. (Courtesy) (Courtesy)

New board chair for NTC Foundation

The NTC Foundation elected Ken Stipanov as its new board chair. The board oversees the continued development of Arts District Liberty Station and its transformation from a historic Navy base to a vibrant arts and culture district. Stipanov is a retired attorney. He has served on the board for the past eight years. During his 36 years of private practice, he focused on commercial real estate transactions, particularly in the area of real estate financing.

Stipanov is also a member of the board of the San Diego Maritime Museum, where he's on the sail crew. He is a prior committee chair of Scouts BSA Troop 500 Point Loma, and is now on the committee launching Troop 500 for Girls.

He has served on the vestry and as senior warden of All Souls' Episcopal Church. He holds degrees from Stanford and UCLA. Ken and his wife Julie live in Point Loma and have two grown children.

Fresh Sound concerts set at Liberty Station

The Fresh Sound concert series is moving venues from Bread & Salt to Liberty Station's White Box Live Arts (San Diego Dance Theater), 2590 Truxtun Road, Studio 205. The monthly concerts are arranged by Bonnie Wright in an effort to introduce new music. The first features the compositions of trumpeter Stephanie Richards written for quartet, with pianist Joshua White, bass clarinetist Brian Walsh, drummer Andrew Munsey and bassist Mark Dresser, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. The next concerts are Thursday, Feb. 28; Sunday, March 31; Tuesday, April 16; and Saturday, May 11. Tickets at the door: $20 ($10 students). For more information, visit freshsoundmusic.com

Yacht club races will finish in Point Loma

Some 25 or more boats will be in Long Beach Harbor preparing to participate in the 10th annual Islands Race, Feb. 15-16, hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club and Newport Harbor Yacht Club. From Long Beach, the boats will make their way around Santa Catalina and San Clemente Islands to finish in Point Loma for a journey of 134 nautical miles. This will be the first race of the 2019 Offshore Racing Calendar and a way for competitors to prepare for the spring NHYC Cabo Race. An awards celebration will take place at the San Diego Yacht Club Saturday, Feb. 16. To register for the race and receive real-time position updates, visit islandsrace.com

Timken Museum of Art to host docent training program

Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park is offering a free, 15-month program to train and recruit docents to host engaging tours. The tours are given to both student groups and adults in English and other languages. Training begins in February and will focus on art history and museum education in relation to the Timken's permanent collection, as well as incorporate on-site classes, workshops, lectures and more. For details, call (619) 239-5548, ext. 105 or e-mail education@timkenmuseum.org and visit timkenmuseum.org

Caffeine Crawl rolls out Jan. 25-27

San Diegans love their beer crawls and wine tastings, but the San Diego Caffeine Crawl can get joiners buzzed in a whole different way. The City's coffee scene is equally as delicious and diverse as its alcohol scene. This year marks the sixth annual Caffeine Crawl, which has grown to include 30 businesses since it started perking in 2014.

It takes place Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 through North County beach towns, La Mesa's hills, PB's Mission Boulevard, downtown San Diego and other coffee hot-spot neighborhoods. The drinks will be primarily tea and coffee, but there will also be kombucha, juice, soda and craft chocolate.

Most routes are self-driving, but a few can be traversed by biking, walking or jogging. Participating "brewers," according to the website, include: Achilles Coffee Roasters, Baba Coffee, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Brew Coffee Spot, Burly and the Bean, Cafe Moto, Cafe Virtuoso, Coava Coffee Roasters, Coffee Hub and Cafe, The Dojo Cafe, Hawthorn Coffee, Heartwork Coffee Bar, InterAmerican Coffee, James Coffee Co., Modern Times, Moniker Coffee, Point Loma Coffee, Por Vida Collective, Public Square Coffee House, Refill, Revolution Roasters, Rishi Tea, Ryan Bros. Coffee, Seven Seas Roasting Company, Sleeping Tiger Coffees, Steady State Roasting and Swell Coffee Co.

Tickets are $28, $33 or $37 per person, depending on day and route. For more information, visit caffeinecrawl.com or contact Jason Burton at jason@LAB5702.com or (816) 679-2474.

———

Have a local news tip?

E-mail the details (and include a related photo, if possible) to Point Loma-OB Monthly editor Susan DeMaggio at editor@lajollalight.com or call (858) 875-5950.