What's Happening: Calendar of events for Point Loma/Ocean Beach in December 2018/January 2019

ONGOING EVENTS:

• Bingo Games

6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play all the games; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.

• Midway Community Planning Advisory Group

Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham St., Room 208.

• OB Farmers Market

4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue with entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce for show and sale. (619) 279-0032.

• OB Library

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.

• OB Town Council

Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org

• OB Planning Board

Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at Ocean Beach Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

• Peninsula Community Planning Board

Meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. pcpb.net

• Point Loma Association

Meets 7:30 a.m. second Wednesdays at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive, pointloma.org

• Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party

9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org

• Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council

Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays at Cabrillo Recreation Center, 3051 Canon St. ann@swanson2.com

• Zumba Dance Class

10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

———

DATED EVENTS:

• Free Day of Dance

9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, Dorothea Laub Dance Place, 2650 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station. San Diego Dance Connect, Malashock Dance, San Diego Ballet and San Diego Dance Theater offer a variety of movement classes, community members of all experience levels are invited to participate. Details at sandiegodanceconnect.org

• Black & Gold New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 the Maritime Museum of San Diego staff will transform the center deck of the ferryboat Berkeley overlooking San Diego Bay into a glamourous lounge. Tickets (from $50) include music, bar, appetizers, photo booth, dessert buffet, dancing, midnight Champagne toast and balloon drop, and hats, noisemakers and beads to help ring in the New Year. Tickets: (619) 234-9153. ext. 106 or sdmaritime.org

• Friday Night Liberty

5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, with open studios and performances. Next event Jan. 4. Visitors start their stroll and pick up a map at the Information Desk, Dick Laub NTC Command Center, 2640 Historic Decatur Road. Free. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com

• OB Woman's Club Events

Monthly meeting 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8; Book Club 6:15-8 p.m Jan. 15; Sewing/Craft Night 6:15 p.m. Jan. 22, 2160 Bacon St. (619) 222-1008. oceanbeachwomansclub.org

• Health Care Presentation

Learn how palliative care reduces hospitalizations and improves quality of life for people with chronic illness from Patricia Check of Sharp HospiceCare, while she also informs about the services hospice offers at the end of life, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, Peninsula Family YMCA, 4390 Valeta St. RSVP: 1(800) 827-4277 or sharp.com

• Point Loma Garden Club

Monthly program and meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 9, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal, "Attracting birds to our Point Loma Gardens," with Audubon Society speaker Mike Matherly. His presentation will be illustrated with "amazing photographs of Southern California birds." plgc.org

• Financial Outlook

This Oasis class by Christopher Fenimore, Thrivent Financial, will look at the economic changes that have occurred in the past year and give information needed to make informed decisions and about new tax laws and how they may impact your strategy, and whether you should react to economic headlines and more, 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

• Composting Workshop

Presented by the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Ocean Beach Library, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Free. Using trial-tested advice and interactive demonstrations, expert educators will teach how to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle. (619) 531-1532. RSVP: solanacenter.org/events

• OB History Lecture

Eric DuVall, president of the Ocean Beach Historical Society, will present "Trolley to the Beach" (lavishly illustrated), 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Water's Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. It's the story of how dependable electric streetcar service allowed people to live at the beach — Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Pacific Beach and La Jolla — and still be able to work downtown. It's the story of Point Loma Railroad and The San Diego Electric Railway and D.C. Collier and John D. Spreckels. Free. obhistory.org