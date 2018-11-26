Calendar of Events for Point Loma, Ocean Beach and San Diego include many holiday activities in November/December 2018

ONGOING EVENTS:
Bingo Games
6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play all the games; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.
Friday Night Liberty
5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, features open studios and performances. Next event is Dec. 7. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com
Outdoor Ice-skating
Rady's Ice Rink at Liberty Station is open daily 10 a.m to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 6 in the Central Promenade. Tickets onsite, $5-$15, benefit psychosocial services in the Rady Children's Hospital Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood disorders. ***Tree lighting 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.
Midway Community Planning Advisory Group
Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham Street, Room 208.
OB Farmers Market
4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue with entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce for show and sale. (619) 279-0032.
OB Library
Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.
OB Town Council
Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org
OB Planning Board
Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at Ocean Beach Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave.
Peninsula Community Planning Board
Meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. pcpb.net
Point Loma Association
Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. second Wednesdays, Bali Hai restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive, pointloma.org
Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party
9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org
Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council
Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays, Cabrillo Rec Center, 3051 Canon St., ann@swanson2.com
Zumba Dance
10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.
DATED EVENTS:
History Lecture
The La Playa Trail Association presents Eric Duvall, president of the Ocean Beach Historical Society, discussing "The Remarkable Mr. Spaulding," 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Albert Goodwill Spalding was an American pitcher, manager and executive in the early years of professional baseball and co-founder of A.G. Spalding Sporting Good Company. $10 donation. (619) 222-1950. laplayatrail.org
Elf Jr. 2018
Family-friendly youth musical, based on the holiday film, wherein Buddy the Elf pursues a quest to find his true identity, 1 hour with no intermission, matinees/evenings Nov. 23-Dec. 16, OB Playhouse, 4944 Newport Ave. Tickets: From $19. (619) 795-9305, obtheatrecompany.com
"First Night"
Point Loma Playhouse presents a comedy by Jack Neary, directed by Jerry Pilato, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Danny Flemming had convinced himself that life's dreams can't be anything more than dreams. Then back into his life walks his eighth-grade flame. Meredith O'Connor — only now it's Sister Meredith Louise and it becomes a New Year's Eve to remember. Tickets: $20. (619) 800-5497. pointlomaplayhouse.com
"Boarded!"
A funny, interactive show puts visitors in the middle of pirate action. Participants are sworn in as part of the ship crew, trained how to navigate, sword fight, bail water from a sinking ship, escape from the Kings Jail, swab the deck and other skills. Performances are 90 minutes, check-in times 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24-Dec. 29 aboard the tall ship Californian. Tickets: $30 adults, $20 ages 3-12, at sdmaritime.org or Star of India Wharf, 1492 N. Harbor Drive.
Picture This! Movies
"To Kill a Mockingbird" (see Gregory Peck in his legendary role) screens 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org
Craft Night
6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Ocean Beach Woman's Club, 2160 Bacon St. (619) 222-1008.
Oasis Lecture
1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, "Statue of Liberty: The Light by the Golden Door, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org
Choral Concert
"Walk a Mile" with Key of She for an evening of folk music, hymn tunes, ballads and humor from around the globe, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive. Key of She is a San Diego-based women's ensemble formed in 2016 with the goal of engaging audiences in notable performances blending genres and cultural influences. (619) 226-4896. keyofshe.org
Scrooge in Rouge
Merry mischief for mature audiences, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 16 at OB Playhouse, 4944 Newport Ave. This quick-change, cross-dressing version of the Charles Dickens classic is set in a Victorian music hall. Tickets: From $28. (619) 795-9305, obtheatrecompany.com
Vegan Cooking Class
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5: "Holiday Dinner Menu: Vegan roast & stuffing, roasted winter vegetables, fresh pear and strawberry salad, cane sugar cookies." 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2: "Warm Winter Soups: butternut squash, chipotle tomato bisque, and split pea soup with grilled cheese sandwiches and a surprise dessert," Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539. Register for the free class at sandiego.librarymarket.com
Anthropology Lecture
Michael Wilken-Robertson, author of "Kumeyaay Ethnobotany: Shared Heritage of the Californias," will explore the story of Native Baja Californians and the plants they use to make food, medicine and traditional arts, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Ocean Beach Library, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Author teaches in the anthropology department at California State University, San Marcos. (619) 692-4910.
'A Christmas Carol'
Westminster Presbyterian Vanguard Youth will present the Dickens holiday classic, 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3598 Talbot St. (corner of Talbot and Canon in Point Loma). Free. Arive 20 minutes before showtime for best seats. (619) 224-6263.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
47th annual boat parade presents 80 crafts decorated to fit this year's theme, "A Tropical Island Christmas." The parade begins 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at Shelter Island and proceeds to Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park, and ends at the Ferry Landing in Coronado. The parade takes an hour to pass any given point and there are many viewpoints along the route. (619) 224-2240. sdparadeoflights.org
Ladies Holiday Potluck Party
For members of the OB Woman's Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2160 Bacon St. (619) 222-1008.
Ship Concert
Tim Flannery & Friends perform folk, country and traditional music, plus storytelling, 8-11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 at Maritime Museum of San Diego, Star of India Wharf, 1492 North Harbor Drive. "Flan" is a baseball analyst for the MLB Network and NBC Bay Area Sports. He tours with his original music. Proceeds from CD sales, merch and tickets benefit the Love Harder Project, for anti-bullying and anti-violence programs across the country. Tickets $49 for ages 21 and older, VIP $85 with guests' entrance at 6:30 p.m. and heavy appetizers, two drinks, and early entry for seat selection. (619) 234-9153, ext. 106. sdmaritime.org
Documentary Screening
San Diego chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace and The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee present a documentary by Andy Trimlett and Ahlam Muhtaseb about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, "1948: Creation and Catastrophe," that tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. Q&A follows the film. 1948movie.com
