Calendar of Events for Point Loma, Ocean Beach and San Diego include many holiday activities in November/December 2018

File OB Holiday Parade: With the 2018 theme, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Ocean Beach Town Council presents the 39th annual community extravaganza beginning 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 down Newport Avenue. Entries will be judged on best use of lights, best OB Spirit, most unusual, best kids’ group, best live music and best performance. OB Holiday Parade: With the 2018 theme, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Ocean Beach Town Council presents the 39th annual community extravaganza beginning 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 down Newport Avenue. Entries will be judged on best use of lights, best OB Spirit, most unusual, best kids’ group, best live music and best performance. (File)

ONGOING EVENTS:

Bingo Games

6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play all the games; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.

Friday Night Liberty

5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, features open studios and performances. Next event is Dec. 7. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com

Outdoor Ice-skating

Rady's Ice Rink at Liberty Station is open daily 10 a.m to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 6 in the Central Promenade. Tickets onsite, $5-$15, benefit psychosocial services in the Rady Children's Hospital Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood disorders. ***Tree lighting 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Midway Community Planning Advisory Group

Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham Street, Room 208.

OB Farmers Market

4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue with entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce for show and sale. (619) 279-0032.

OB Library

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.

OB Town Council

Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org

OB Planning Board

Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at Ocean Beach Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

Peninsula Community Planning Board

Meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. pcpb.net

Point Loma Association

Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. second Wednesdays, Bali Hai restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive, pointloma.org

Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party

9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council

Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays, Cabrillo Rec Center, 3051 Canon St., ann@swanson2.com

Zumba Dance

10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

———

DATED EVENTS:

History Lecture

The La Playa Trail Association presents Eric Duvall, president of the Ocean Beach Historical Society, discussing "The Remarkable Mr. Spaulding," 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Albert Goodwill Spalding was an American pitcher, manager and executive in the early years of professional baseball and co-founder of A.G. Spalding Sporting Good Company. $10 donation. (619) 222-1950. laplayatrail.org

Elf Jr. 2018

Family-friendly youth musical, based on the holiday film, wherein Buddy the Elf pursues a quest to find his true identity, 1 hour with no intermission, matinees/evenings Nov. 23-Dec. 16, OB Playhouse, 4944 Newport Ave. Tickets: From $19. (619) 795-9305, obtheatrecompany.com

"First Night"

Point Loma Playhouse presents a comedy by Jack Neary, directed by Jerry Pilato, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Danny Flemming had convinced himself that life's dreams can't be anything more than dreams. Then back into his life walks his eighth-grade flame. Meredith O'Connor — only now it's Sister Meredith Louise and it becomes a New Year's Eve to remember. Tickets: $20. (619) 800-5497. pointlomaplayhouse.com

File The Gift from Garrison: Don’t miss the annual holiday lights spectacular along Garrison Street in Point Loma, Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2018. The best night to go is Christmas Eve, when curb ‘lanterns’ line the neighborhood and the mood is magic! The Gift from Garrison: Don’t miss the annual holiday lights spectacular along Garrison Street in Point Loma, Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2018. The best night to go is Christmas Eve, when curb ‘lanterns’ line the neighborhood and the mood is magic! (File)

"Boarded!"

A funny, interactive show puts visitors in the middle of pirate action. Participants are sworn in as part of the ship crew, trained how to navigate, sword fight, bail water from a sinking ship, escape from the Kings Jail, swab the deck and other skills. Performances are 90 minutes, check-in times 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24-Dec. 29 aboard the tall ship Californian. Tickets: $30 adults, $20 ages 3-12, at sdmaritime.org or Star of India Wharf, 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

Picture This! Movies

"To Kill a Mockingbird" (see Gregory Peck in his legendary role) screens 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org

Craft Night

6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Ocean Beach Woman's Club, 2160 Bacon St. (619) 222-1008.

Oasis Lecture

1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, "Statue of Liberty: The Light by the Golden Door, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org

Choral Concert

"Walk a Mile" with Key of She for an evening of folk music, hymn tunes, ballads and humor from around the globe, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive. Key of She is a San Diego-based women's ensemble formed in 2016 with the goal of engaging audiences in notable performances blending genres and cultural influences. (619) 226-4896. keyofshe.org

Scrooge in Rouge

Merry mischief for mature audiences, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 16 at OB Playhouse, 4944 Newport Ave. This quick-change, cross-dressing version of the Charles Dickens classic is set in a Victorian music hall. Tickets: From $28. (619) 795-9305, obtheatrecompany.com

Vegan Cooking Class

6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5: "Holiday Dinner Menu: Vegan roast & stuffing, roasted winter vegetables, fresh pear and strawberry salad, cane sugar cookies." 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2: "Warm Winter Soups: butternut squash, chipotle tomato bisque, and split pea soup with grilled cheese sandwiches and a surprise dessert," Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539. Register for the free class at sandiego.librarymarket.com