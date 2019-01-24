Calendar of Events for Point Loma, Ocean Beach and San Diego in January/February 2019

• ONGOING EVENTS:

Bingo Games: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.

Friday Night Liberty: 5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, open studios and performances. Next event Feb. 1. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com

Midway Community Planning Advisory Group: Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham St., Room 208. Next meeting Feb. 20.

OB Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue, entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce. (619) 279-0032.

OB Library: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.

OB Town Council: Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Next meeting Feb. 27. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org

OB Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave. Next meeting Feb. 6. oceanbeachplanning.org

Peninsula Community Planning Board: Meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Next meeting Feb. 21. pcpb.net

Point Loma Association: Meets 7:30 a.m. second Wednesdays at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive. Next meeting Feb. 13. pointloma.org

Mean Green Team Cleanups: Meets 9 a.m. Fridays. Location posted on Point Loma Association's Facebook page. Gather at spots around Point Loma to weed, pick up trash, etc. Next meeting Jan. 25. (619) 736-1752. pointloma.org/projects/mean-green-team

Point Loma/Hervey Library: Open 9:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3701 Voltaire St. Kids Song Jamboree Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.; Lego Club Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.; Story Time Thursdays 10:30 a.m.; Arts & Crafts 11:15 a.m. Thursdays; Chess Club 2 p.m. Thursdays; Wigglers & Crawlers Story Time 1 p.m. Sundays; Wii B' Gamin' 2:30 p.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org

Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party: 9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council: Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays at Cabrillo Recreation Center, 3051 Canon St. ann@swanson2.com

Zumba Dance Class: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

———

Courtesy Shorebirds of San Diego Tours — San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy will present a habitat exploration, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Smiley Lagoon in Ocean Beach. Common birds observed in the estuary include wintering shorebirds and ducks, osprey, snowy egrets, cormorants and great blue herons. Native plants include pickleweed, evening primrose and alkali-heath. Tickets $30. Register at sanelijo.org/shorebirdstours

• DATED EVENTS:

Documentary screens: "The Truth: Lost at Sea," 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. 56-minute film, directed/narrated by Rifat Audeh, chronicles Israeli attack on the 2010 Freedom Flotilla and how the story was spun in media outlets. Free. Q&A follows. Free. truthlostatsea.com

Sunroad Marina Boat Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Jan. 24-25; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Jan. 26-27, nautical products and services, boating seminars, free boat rides, food and beverage vendors. Parking at the corner of Harbor Drive and Harbor Island Drive, shuttle service included. Entrance fee: $15, ages 12 & under, free. Military and first-responders attend free Jan. 24-25 with ID. (619) 497-5254. bigbayboatshow.com

Coastal Habitat Restoration, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 26, March 9 and May 18, hosted by San Diego River Park Foundation with family activities including invasive plant removal, native plant care, trail maintenance, litter removal and educational tour. Meet at grassy area inside OB Dog Beach parking lot, west end of Voltaire. RSVP: volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or (619) 297-7380.

"Marching Towards Empowerment: Beyond Suffrage," exhibit ends Jan. 27 at Women's Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, includes suffrage memorabilia, artifacts from ERA and NOW marches in the 1960s and '70s, plus 50 signs from the 2017 Women's March. Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org

Women of the Gaslamp Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 16, meet downtown San Diego for tour highlighting the women who worked to improve the lives of those in the district, hosted by Women's Museum of California. Free. RSVP by e-mail: ahoiberg@aol.com

Classical Guitar and Beyond, George Svoboda, Fred Beneditti and Czech Republic guest Standa Barek perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. European refreshments. Tickets $20-$25. (619) 788-7428.

Point Loma Architectural Series, cultural landscape historian Vonn Marie May will discuss the work of Rosecroft Garden horticulturist Alfred D. Robinson, and his body of work in Point Loma and San Diego, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Free. RSVP required: susan.diamond@sothebysrealty.com or (619) 977-9190.

The Ramallah Concert, 112-minute film features musician Daniel Barenboim and the Israel-Palestine issue, screens 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd. Discussion follows. Free. jvpsandiego.org