News

Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Reed celebrates an eagle putt on the 6th hole during final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Xander Schauffele tees hits on the 10th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Rory McIlroy tees off on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Patrick Reed tees off on the north course of Torrey Pines at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: Phil Mickelson walks on the 10th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, lines up a putt on the eighth green of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
Peter Malnati hits his tee shot on the ninth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
A group of golfers watch a paraglider on the fourth hole of the South Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the fifth hole on the south course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
Robby Shelton hits his tee shot on the second hole on the south course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the fifth hole on the south course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy)  (Denis Poroy)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 31: Xander Schauffele tees off on the 8th hole during final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 31: People watch the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open from a hotel next to Torrey Pines on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 31: Xander Schauffele, right, looks at his ball with caddie Austin Kaiser on the 6th hole during final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Reed shot a 14 under to win the Farmers Insurance Open, shown during a socially distanced trophy ceremony at Torrey Pines on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By La Jolla Light staff
The Farmers Insurance Open wrapped up an eventful 2021 edition Jan. 31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.

The four-day PGA Tour stop went on without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also endured a 49-minute weather delay in the second round Jan. 29 caused by rain, wind and even hail, and a third-round “embedded” ball incident involving eventual winner Patrick Reed that triggered criticism from many observers on social media.

Reed was allowed relief Jan. 30 for an embedded ball in the rough after an errant second shot from the sand on the 10th hole.

At issue was whether Reed’s ball really was embedded. Only the golfer knows for sure because he picked up his ball before a rules official arrived. That’s acceptable, and Reed’s description of the situation was accepted by a rules official.

“The talk amongst the boys isn’t great, I guess” said Xander Schauffele, who tied for second with Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander and Ryan Palmer. “But he’s protected by the tour and that’s all that matters, I guess.”

Reed won by five shots for his ninth PGA Tour victory and first in the Farmers Insurance Open. He collected $1.35 million for the win.

“It was amazing,” said Reed, who became the first player since George Burns in 1987 to win the Farmers after leading after the first round. “It’s a true test out there. You have to be resilient when you’re out there playing because you could hit some quality golf shots and end up in the wrong spots, you’re having to grind and try to get up and down.”

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines with the U.S. Open June 17–20.

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla Light staff

