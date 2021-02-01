Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla

The Farmers Insurance Open wrapped up an eventful 2021 edition Jan. 31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.

The four-day PGA Tour stop went on without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also endured a 49-minute weather delay in the second round Jan. 29 caused by rain, wind and even hail, and a third-round “embedded” ball incident involving eventual winner Patrick Reed that triggered criticism from many observers on social media.

Reed was allowed relief Jan. 30 for an embedded ball in the rough after an errant second shot from the sand on the 10th hole.

At issue was whether Reed’s ball really was embedded. Only the golfer knows for sure because he picked up his ball before a rules official arrived. That’s acceptable, and Reed’s description of the situation was accepted by a rules official.

“The talk amongst the boys isn’t great, I guess” said Xander Schauffele, who tied for second with Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander and Ryan Palmer. “But he’s protected by the tour and that’s all that matters, I guess.”

Reed won by five shots for his ninth PGA Tour victory and first in the Farmers Insurance Open. He collected $1.35 million for the win.

“It was amazing,” said Reed, who became the first player since George Burns in 1987 to win the Farmers after leading after the first round. “It’s a true test out there. You have to be resilient when you’re out there playing because you could hit some quality golf shots and end up in the wrong spots, you’re having to grind and try to get up and down.”

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines with the U.S. Open June 17–20.

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆

