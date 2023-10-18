Advertisement
San Diego Humane Society’s ‘Fur Ball’ raises $1.5 million

1/15
Bill Johnson, David and Emily Rex, Christy Billings, John Vance and Joe and Barbara Savaglio attend the “Fur Ball” with their four-legged friends.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0146.jpg
2/15
Dagmar Midcap, Eric Zwisler (with Bernie), San Diego Humane Society board Chairwoman Tori Zwisler, event honorees Elena Salsitz and Ken Cohen, Humane Society President and Chief Executive Gary Weitzman and Randy Lowenstein gather at the Humane Society’s “Fur Ball” on Oct. 7.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0204.jpg
3/15
Vhenxi Vhong (with Bernie), Tina Nguyen, Ann Siner, Tess Loo  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0216.jpg
4/15
Chris and Diana Dix (with Ferris), Michael and Amy Lowry, Jeff Cavignac  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0265.jpg
5/15
Cheryl Weiner, Michelle and Dr. Douglas Christiansen (with Ruby), Millie Wittmayer  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0160.jpg
6/15
Dane and Nicole Smith, Horalia and Luz Alvarez  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0181.jpg
7/15
The Canepas: Daniel, Radha, Anthony, Natalie, Giulia and John  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0197.jpg
8/15
Michael Canepa, Susan Davis, DeeAnne Canepa, Bill Gore  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0255.jpg
9/15
Diana Cavagnaro, Pat Brown, Woody Snyder, Kathleen Gray (with Sausage)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0225.jpg
10/15
Aaron and Heidi Bergener, Marilyn Sawyer, Stephanie Sauro (with Riley), Vera Sauro (with Sunny), Margaret Kirby  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0134.jpg
11/15
Rajan and Dianne Agarwal, JoAnn Kilty (with Cinnamon), Jerry Kleinsmith (with Birdie), Jerry Michaud (with Bentley)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0119.jpg
12/15
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Elaine Kerry (with Simran), Lyse and Juri Raiska  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0241.jpg
13/15
Ellen Preston (with Zephyr), Karen Palmer, Irene LaCota, Kendra Hall, Cindy Cavignac  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0167.jpg
14/15
Jill Fincher, Claire Frahm, Sara Harms, Kim Day  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-furball2023-vpa-0190.jpg
15/15
Lisa O’Leary, Andrea Corso, Gabriel Feitosa (with Bibi), Michelle Cohn (with Cronos), Bonnie Wright  (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Humane Society presented its 37th “Fur Ball” at the Humane Society headquarters in San Diego on Oct. 7.

The event, which this year had a French Riviera theme, invites guests to bring their pets and is an annual favorite among many La Jollans. It raised nearly $1.5 million to support the Humane Society’s programs and services, including pet adoption, behavior training, spaying and neutering, pet vaccinations and ID microchipping, and youth projects.

About two dozen people protested outside the gala after questions arose about the whereabouts of hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs, rats and hamsters the Humane Society transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson this summer to alleviate pressure on local shelters. It turned out the animals ultimately ended up in the hands of two brothers, one of whom is known to sell small animals as live food for snakes.

As guests enter the San Diego Humane Society to attend the 37th annual Fur Ball, animal rights activists protest outside the nonprofit’s building on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The protests, according to Bryan Pease, an animal rights activist and president of the Animal Protection and Rescue League, are against Mayor Todd Gloria’s approval of a rodeo event at Petco Park, dumping domestic cats in the streets and the scandal involving missing small animals that were transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

However, the Tucson organization’s board of directors said last month that it had been in communication with the private group and been told the animals were placed in adoptive homes. The board said it “has no evidence indicating any animal was harmed.”

But the San Diego Humane Society and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona have pledged to work together to investigate the matter.

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune

