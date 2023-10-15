Advertisement
Emmy nominee Anna Chlumsky will join Matthew Broderick in La Jolla Playhouse’s ‘Babbitt’

Joe DiPetro's world-premiere play "Babbitt" at La Jolla Playhouse will feature actors Anna Chlumsky and Matthew Broderick.
(Associated Press)

Broadway actor Genevieve Angelson also joins the cast of the world-premiere play, which opens Tuesday, Nov. 7.

By Pam Kragen
Emmy-nominated “Veep” actor Anna Chlumsky and Broadway actor Genevieve Angelson will join two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick next month in the world premiere of “Babbitt” at La Jolla Playhouse.

Playwright Joe DiPietro’s new play, adapted from a satiric 1922 novel by Sinclair Lewis, tells the story of George Babbitt, a middle-aged real estate broker in the Midwestern city of Zenith. By day, he has a prosperous, respectable middle-class existence. By night, he’s plagued by the thought that he has amounted to nothing.

Searching for something more meaningful than his top-of-the-line toaster and hickory golf club, Babbitt leaps with abandon into the most spectacular rebellion of his life ― one that could end up costing him everything.

Broderick, seen most recently in the Netflix opioid drama “Painkiller” and in Broadway’s “Plaza Suite” with his wife, Sarah-Jessica Parker, will play the title character in “Babbitt.”

Genevieve Angelson is featured in the cast of La Jolla Playhouse's "Babbitt."
(Jordan Strauss / AP)

All the rest of the “Babbitt” cast members will play multiple characters. They are Chlumsky; Angelson (of Broadway’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”); Julie Halston (“Sex and the City”); Francis Jue (La Jolla Playhouse’s “Wild Goose Dreams”); Ann Harada (Broadway’s “Avenue Q”); Matt McGrath (the playhouse’s “His Girl Friday”) and Chris Myers (“An Octaroon”).

Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley will direct the production. Ashley and DiPietro last teamed up on the musical “Memphis,” which made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2008 and went on to Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Broderick is making his first trip to La Jolla Playhouse since the pre-Broadway tryout of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” in 1994.

“Babbitt” will run Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale at lajollaplayhouse.org/show/babbitt. ◆

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterf, Conn.

