La Jollan Elizabeth Tobias expands her arts resumé as curator in residence of Liberty Station gallery

La Jolla resident Elizabeth Tobias is the newly appointed gallery curator in residence of the Mandell Weiss Gallery at the Dorothea Laub Dance Place at Liberty Station in Point Loma. She is revitalizing the gallery in collaboration with San Diego Ballet. é

Tobias has had a career in the arts for more than 30 years, creating work as an interdisciplinary artist, curating and facilitating exhibits and events and working as an expressive arts therapist and educator.

As an artist, she has exhibited her work at galleries and museums internationally, including the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art and Projektraum M54 at Art Basel. She is the recipient of awards including a Learning Innovation Fellowship from the National Science Foundation, a Durfee ARC Grant and awards for her short documentary, “Survivor! 98 Second Stories.”

As an educator and a therapist, Tobias has more than 15 years’ experience in private, organizational and K-12 school settings. Most recently, she worked as a teaching artist with the La Jolla Music Society on Eden, an international project with opera singer Joyce DiDonato to raise awareness about climate change.

Tobias also served on the steering committee of Rising Arts Leaders, organizing Creative Conversation events in the community, and served on The Arts+Culture San Diego Community Advisory Council.

She has worked with organizations including San Diego Ballet, La Jolla Music Society, International Teaching Artist Collaborative, Vista Hill Parent Care, Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center, Aspiring Families Center for Mental Health and Wellness, Tufts University and Los Angeles Art Association.

Before moving to La Jolla 10 years ago, Tobias lived in Los Angeles for 25 years and worked in music videos and commercials.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in French studies, a master’s in spiritual psychology and a postgraduate professional diploma in expressive arts therapy. She also has certificates in yoga and mindfulness.

Here’s a Q&A with her:

Q. What attracted you to La Jolla as a place to live?

A. I am originally from San Diego but moved away to launch my career in the arts. I moved back 10 years ago when my daughter was starting kindergarten. We chose La Jolla for the excellent schools, the beautiful landscape, the many incredible arts and culture offerings and the laid-back beach vibes.

Q. What attracted you to the Mandell Weiss Gallery as a place to be curator in residence?

A. In a hallway brimming with the excitement of music, dance and theater arts, I saw a unique opportunity to reimagine the visual art exhibits to match the level of energy in the space. The exhibits will explore a range of subjects, styles and materials and will feature artists from San Diego and beyond. The art will be oriented toward a multi-generational audience. Best of all, artists will make 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their work.

When Matt Carney, executive director of San Diego Ballet, offered me the chance to use the Mandell Weiss hallway gallery, I jumped at the opportunity. It is an alternative gallery, a non-traditional space, showing works in the middle of a high-density corridor with access to all. I co-curated two exhibits there in collaboration with Wes Chester prior to relaunching the Mandell Weiss Gallery.

Q. What are your favorite places to go in La Jolla?

A. My absolute favorite place to visit is Robert Irwin’s breathtaking “1° 2° 3° 4°” installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. The cutout windows overlooking that perfect view of the ocean transports me to a very healing and spiritual place.

Q. If you could snap your fingers and have it done, what might you add to improve La Jolla?

A. I wish I could time-travel back to the days when rents were more accessible to folks. Finding housing has become too difficult for too many. Everybody needs to have a safe and sustainable roof over their heads.

Q. Who or what inspires you?

A. Visiting Deer Park Buddhist Monastery in Escondido is one of the most important and inspiring places in my life. I spent the better part of a year studying and practicing there when I was completing my masters in spiritual psychology. Studying mindfulness with the community there and diving into the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh has transformed every cell of my being.

Q. If you hosted a dinner party for five guests, who (living or deceased) would you invite?

A. It would be my greatest honor to invite Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, Artemesia Gentileschi, Michelle Obama and Lucille Ball, in no particular order.

Q. Tell us about what you are currently reading or watching on TV.

A. Most recently, I’ve been enjoying the documentary series “Break Point” on Netflix. It’s a really interesting limited series about the lives of today’s top tennis players. I’m really inspired by their determination, mindset and ability to turn around losing situations.

Q. What would be your dream vacation?

A. Next summer, we are taking our dream vacation to Alaska. The future of the glaciers is so uncertain and we feel that time is of the essence to go. We really hope to see the northern lights, but we may be visiting a little too early in the season for that.

Q. What are your five favorite movies of all time?

A. I have so many favorite movies, it’s hard to pick just five! Five of my favorite filmmakers are Billy Wilder, the French New Wave directors like Goddard and Truffaut, Wes Anderson, Jane Campion and Greta Gerwig.

Q. What is your most prized possession?

A. The graduation card my daughter wrote me when I completed my studies at the Expressive Arts Institute. She shared beautiful words of wisdom, pride and love that were far beyond her years, and it really made me feel special.

Q. What is your motto or philosophy of life?

A. I am grateful for everything and do not take anything for granted. I also look at resilience as one of my essential life skills. I try to have the courage to move forward beyond traumas, losses and the big challenges that life throws our way. ◆