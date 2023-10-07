Emily Lynch steps in as La Jolla field representative for San Diego councilman

San Diego City Council District 1 field representative Emily Lynch is poised to become a familiar face at La Jolla meetings and events.

The Southern California native, who is taking over as Councilman Joe LaCava’s La Jolla representative for the retired Steve Hadley, has a longtime interest in political science and said she is looking forward to being a bridge to problem-solving between La Jollans and City Hall.

“I think my biggest hope is that I can just be a small part of fixing the issues that they have and being a connector for the constituents, the community leaders and the community as a whole to city staff and to getting all of these issues resolved,” she said. “I want to be a small piece of bettering the community in some way.”

Unlike her previous post as LaCava’s field representative for Carmel Valley and communities along State Route 56, La Jolla has coastal issues that Lynch hopes to familarize herself and assist with.

“That’s the biggest difference I see between Carmel Valley and La Jolla,” she said.

To catch up and educate herself, Lynch has spent the past few months driving La Jolla neighborhoods with Hadley, meeting with local leaders and “seeing what comes up” so she knows what to research.

“I have to do a huge shout-out for Steve Hadley, of course,” Lynch said. “Having him as a resource has been invaluable. He got me familiar with all the challenges and opportunities for La Jolla. And La Jolla has so many amazing leaders, so being able to work alongside them has been really special.”

Though Lynch is new to the La Jolla beat, she is not new to the world of politics.

The Orange County native and youngest of four children developed an interest in current events and government while in high school. She moved to San Diego six years ago to attend San Diego State University and study political science. While there, she volunteered for campaigns in recent elections and made connections with people in various City Council offices.

“When [LaCava’s] office was hiring, I was referred by someone I met during my volunteer work, and the rest is history,” she said. “I did a little bit of nonprofit work between college and this job, but I came here pretty much straight out of college.”

Now a resident of City Council District 3 — where the communities include Bankers Hill, downtown San Diego, Hillcrest, Little Italy, Mission Hills, North Park and South Park — Lynch said she enjoys the outdoor lifestyle that San Diego provides and often hikes or goes to the beach. She also volunteers with local animal causes.

“Something that some people don’t know about me is that I’m actually very interested in animal welfare,” she said. “That’s my whole thing in my spare time.”

In particular, she volunteers with a San Diego-based organization called Labradors and Friends Dog Rescue Group.

“That’s actually where I got my dog,” she said. “I grew up with a lot of animals — we had a ton of dogs, snakes, birds and turtles. So I’ve kind of just continued that into my adult life. So it’s super amazing being able to volunteer with Labradors and Friends, being able to see these dogs come in from a vulnerable place and then they leave and find their forever home. It’s just so heartwarming.”

Going forward, she said, she is “really excited to get to know everyone in La Jolla” and plans to stay with the city of San Diego for as long as possible.

“I hope [La Jolla residents] reach out to me if anything ever comes up. I’m always happy to chat, my door is always open. If you see anything in your community that looks off or different or if you see an issue, I would love to hear from you. It’s always good to reach out and it never hurts.”

Lynch can be reached via email at erlynch@sandiego.gov. ◆