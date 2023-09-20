La Jollan Erik Argenti launches case management and consulting services for mental health crises

After more than two decades as a mental health nurse — 10 of them working in emergency rooms — La Jolla resident Erik Argenti says he has seen what’s missing in the mental health care system.

Looking to fill some of those gaps, he is launching a private case management and consulting service called Mental Health Crisis Intervention.

The philosophy, he said, is to provide “precise, compassionate direction” to people who are experiencing or in the wake of a mental health crisis.

“One of the things that frustrates me the most is that people are being offered solutions, but they are general. Too general,” Argenti said. “There are plenty of people that are unfamiliar with the support services available and the difference between a psychiatrist and psychologist, the difference in medications and treatment options.

“In the world of crisis, what I have found people want more than anything is someone that knows what they are talking about, has a big heart and tells [clients] what to do. There are a lot of things you could tell people generally, but there is also a nuance that comes with each individual. There are all kinds of support for people.”

Through Mental Health Crisis Intervention, he intends to provide insights and guidance to those who have just experienced a mental health crisis or been given a diagnosis of a mental health issue.

That includes more information about the issue, the symptoms and treatment, connecting clients with those who can offer help, navigating the insurance process and equipping his clients with questions to ask service providers along the way.

Argenti said his hope is to, first and foremost, get his clients through the crisis and then teach them how to manage the condition “so it doesn’t consume their life.”

“If you think of your life as a pie, often when we are in crisis, that piece of the pie feels like a large part or can feel like it has taken your life over,” he said. “But if you are connected to the right services and can get on the path of recovery and stay on it, that piece of pie gets smaller and smaller. So it doesn’t have to consume you.”

Families often feel “blindsided” by such issues, Argenti said, and he speaks from experience.

“My mom was bipolar, so I grew up with it,” he said. “When I went into nursing, I did rotations with all kinds of specialties, but the mental health part felt like a natural fit for me. It helped me understand her disease, which I didn’t understand as a young man. I just saw what she experienced. With mental health, people get scared by the stigma and lack of understanding. For some reason, we separated brain disorders from all our other organs. But it’s all about neurochemistry.”

Argenti said he also has a special place in his heart for college-age people. “That is when young people often have their first crisis,” he said. “And if that crisis is not handled in the right way, you can have a negative experience, which can have a ripple effect and can impact them where they become resistant to treatment moving forward.”

To contact Argenti, send a message through his website, mentalhealthcrisisintervention.com.

