Ex-La Jollan returns to introduce her new children’s book with a playful take on tough topic

“Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” is Phyllis Schwartz’s second children’s book. It is scheduled for release Friday, Sept. 22.

Phyllis Schwartz’s writing career began with a simple passion for news and storytelling. Since then, it’s blossomed into television production, poetry, news directing, reporting and now her newest role — children’s book author.

The former La Jolla resident will have a homecoming of sorts for an appearance at Warwick’s bookstore Sunday, Sept. 24, for her new illustrated book, “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!”

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

The book serves as a way for children, parents, teachers and others to address the implications of bullying through the tale of a wombat family.

“It’s a rhyming romp of a book with tips on how kids can get along,” said Schwartz, who now lives in Encinitas.

Providing children with a book that tackles the harsh realities of the world in a light, playful and interesting way is pivotal, Schwartz said. Her mission with this one is to break stereotypes and stigmas associated with tough topics and promote important conversations in and out of the classroom.

Phyllis Schwartz will sign copies of her book “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla. (Provided by Phyllis Schwartz)

“Almost everyone has had an experience with bullying, taunting or teasing in their life. Children do not deserve to feel that they are less than.” — Phyllis Schwartz

It was through experiencing harsh realities of her own that Schwartz, a three-time cancer survivor, came to crave a more informative type of storytelling.

“While I was battling cancer, I had a ton of great friends and family that supported me,” she said. “I decided to write a children’s poem about a year and a half ago called ‘When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!’ It was upbeat and fun, which sounds weird, but it is about how kids and families can help the mom in the story cheer up and get through the illness.”

“When Mom Feels Great” became a book published in September 2022.

“Mom Wombat” ties in similar themes of transforming difficult situations into learning opportunities.

“You read every day about children who are bullied,” Schwartz said. “In my own younger life, I was bullied. ... Almost everyone has had an experience with bullying, taunting or teasing in their life.

“Children do not deserve to feel that they are less than.”

In addition, the story suggests alternate ways for children to occupy themselves.

“Instead of bullying, find new things to do,” Schwartz said. “In addition to being anti-bullying, it is pro-peace.”

The book features animals rather than humans, a deliberate choice.

“I did not want to worry about any potential lack of representation,” she said. Animals, illustrated by Siski Kalla, make for a fun way to tell the story through a lens children don’t necessarily have to relate to, Schwartz said.

Schwartz said she’s confident the story’s message is being perceived as intended.

“I have not had any negative feedback. I think that is because people realize I have good intentions,” she said.

“Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” is scheduled for release Friday, Sept. 22, and can be purchased online via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

To learn more about Schwartz, visit phyllisfeelsgreat.com.

Book signing

Phyllis Schwartz will sign copies of “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla.

“I am not planning on talking to the group at large, but people can come ... and ask questions,” Schwartz said.

For more information, go to warwicks.com/event/schwartz-2023. ◆