New La Jolla Town Council President Treger Strasberg wants the community ‘to be heard’

Treger Strasberg says the La Jolla Town Council is a group of people who “just want to do good.”

La Jollan Treger Strasberg is taking the reins this month as the new president of the La Jolla Town Council.

Strasberg grew up in east San Diego County, moved to Michigan and then returned to California. She moved to La Jolla about six years ago with her husband, Rob, and their two children, who are now teenagers.

Strasberg is the founder of Humble Design, a nonprofit interior design company that furnishes homes with donated furniture and decor for people transitioning from homelessness.

After being invited to speak to the Town Council about homelessness, Strasberg was asked to join. She was sworn in as a trustee in June 2022 and became secretary a few months later. She was chosen last month to serve a one-year term as president.

Here she answers the La Jolla Light’s questions about her community involvement and the Town Council.

Q. Why did you join the La Jolla Town Council?

A. “I had some things that were bothering me. … I’ve always taken great pride in my neighborhood and my community. I ended up calling [Town Council trustee] Ron Jones.

“I sat at my first Town Council [and realized] it’s the wrong place to bring my grievances about trash and the roads, but this is a really engaged group of people who feel the same way that I do. ... They just want to do good.

“It ... felt like someplace I wanted to be.”

Q. Why does being the Town Council president appeal to you?

A. “I sit on boards across the country and I think my frustration with some of them … is that we don’t actually do anything.”

At the Town Council, “we listen to the community and actually do something helpful, like host forums where people can learn and hear and feel like they’re heard.”

Q. Humble Design is now in five cities and says it has furnished more than 8,500 homes and has a 99 percent success rate of families staying in their homes after they’re furnished. How is your community service in La Jolla driven by your values?

A. “At first it was hard to get my head around, because I love to root for the underdog and certainly La Jolla doesn’t feel like the underdog. But the people here have the same needs as any other human being. They just want to be heard. They want to live a peaceful life. They want to make sure they’re safe and that they have a feeling of warmth for their community.

“This community [wants] to take care of others. Everybody wants to help, and if that’s the case, I’m happy to be part of that community.”

“You can expect to see us around town. We’ll be in the community and really encouraging people to come and talk to us. I really want to be more outward-facing.” — Treger Strasberg

Q. What are the three main issues now facing La Jollans?

A. “The beautification of La Jolla is on the top of everyone’s list. That encompasses the roads, the beaches and trash.

“The other thing is … outside influences and the outside ownership in La Jolla is a real problem. … If you don’t live in La Jolla and you own lots of businesses or rent a lot in La Jolla, it makes a big difference in how La Jolla looks and feels.

“No. 3 is that coastline. We have to environmentally figure out how to take care of our most beautiful asset.”

Q. What are your goals as Town Council president?

A. “I want to start my tenure by asking the community and the other trustees to identify one thing that we can focus on … whether it’s a project, a beach, a cleanup, a repair, something that we think will make La Jolla a better place.

“If I get that one thing down, I will feel like I have done something.”

Q. What do you see as the Town Council’s role in La Jolla?

A. “We’re going to listen. I think a lot of times people don’t really understand that we … can’t vote something and make it happen.

“But it is our responsibility to listen to La Jolla and then consolidate those messages to the people that can make change.”

Q. What can La Jolla expect from the Town Council in the next year?

A. “It’s going to be fun. We’re throwing events, we’re raising money. We are focused way more on ... enjoying the Town Council process and each other’s company than working on legislation.

“You can expect to see us around town. We’ll be in the community and really encouraging people to come and talk to us. I really want to be more outward-facing.”

Installation gala

Town Council officers and new trustees will be installed at a gala beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Farmer & the Seahorse restaurant, 10996 Torreyana Road, Torrey Pines. Tickets are $75 and are available at lajollatowncouncil.org.

In addition to Strasberg, the slate of officers consists of Karen Roque, vice president; Jana Farella, secretary; Francie Moss, treasurer; and Jeremy Duimstra, technology officer.

New trustees are John Bauer, Dennis-Michael Broussard, Mary Soriano, Stacy Thomas and Gary Whitehead. ◆