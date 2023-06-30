Steve Hadley, omnipresent La Jolla representative for San Diego Councilman Joe LaCava, will retire

Emily Lynch will replace Steve Hadley after his retirement as San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava’s La Jolla representative.

After 20 years with the city of San Diego, Steve Hadley, a constant sight at La Jolla community meetings as the local representative for City Councilman Joe LaCava, plans to retire in September.

His replacement will be Emily Lynch, LaCava’s current representative in Carmel Valley. Lynch will begin accompanying Hadley to La Jolla meetings and on neighborhood visits in early July.

“Over a period of a couple of months, we’ll get out and tour the district a piece at a time, one week at a time,” Hadley said.

LaCava represents council District 1, which includes La Jolla, Carmel Valley, Pacific Beach, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Hills and Torrey Pines.

Working in La Jolla has been a privilege, Hadley said. “Doing this kind of thing, where I could focus on people’s practical needs and help them get things, [has] been very rewarding.”

Alan Dulgeroff, chairman of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group — which advises the city on the La Jolla Recreation Center — praised Hadley for his “incredible service over many years to the city [and] to La Jolla.” ◆