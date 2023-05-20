ALS Association honors La Jollan with first national Superfan Award

Todd Witt (center) and his wife, Betsy, accept the Stephen Kauffman ALS Superfan Award from Eugene Brandon of the ALS Association.

Nearly two years into his ALS diagnosis, La Jollan Todd Witt isn’t letting the disease stop him from enjoying time with his loved ones or his favorite sports teams.

“I’m still the luckiest guy,” Witt said at a May 15 event at The Lot La Jolla presented by the ALS Association to give Witt the inaugural national Stephen Kauffman ALS Superfan Award.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that causes the brain to lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement. Patients may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

ALS carries a life expectancy of two to five years once symptoms appear, though some have lived with ALS more than 10 years. There is no cure.

About 150 of Witt’s family members and friends gathered for the May 15 affair, which featured music by the youth jazz band Mission Bay Preservationists and food and drinks including the “Wittini,” a signature cocktail for the evening.

The ALS Association screened a video describing Witt, who grew up in Wisconsin, as a fervent fan of “underdog” sports teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers and, after his move to La Jolla, the San Diego Padres.

Witt has funneled that kind of dedication into his battle with ALS, the video says, as he and his family have “leaned into his diagnosis, becoming vocal advocates and fundraisers for research.”

“Todd knows the underdog only wins if the underdog tries,” according to the video.

ALS Association Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Steve Becvar helps honor Todd Witt in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Steve Becvar, vice president of sports and entertainment for the ALS Association, said the Superfan Award honors passionate sports and entertainment fans living with ALS. Its namesake, Stephen Kauffman, is a Golden State Warriors fan who has been living with ALS for 11 years.

In accepting the honor, Witt said “it’s been a great life.”

ALS made him realize “there’s more important things than sports and there’s more important things to do,” he said.

PALS (people with ALS) and CALS (caregivers for people with ALS) are “my heroes,” Witt said. “I’m a superfan of every PAL and CAL out there.”

Reading from a statement sent by Kauffman’s father, Scott, the ALS Association’s board chairman, Becvar said: “We have a long way to go to win this game. But we have put points on the board and finally put ALS on its heels. … It’s clear that Todd shares the same competitive spirit and passion and inspires all those around him.”

Last year, Witt and his family and friends — who have named themselves the “Witt Wolfpack” — raised more than $130,000 for ALS research.

So far this year the group has raised about $4,900.

Eugene Brandon, an ALS Association board member, said “research is so critical in ALS. … The trajectory is very positive.”

To learn more or donate, visit bit.ly/Witt2023. ◆