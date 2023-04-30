New Community Planning Association President Harry Bubbins readies to carry the day

Harry Bubbins is the new president of the La Jolla Community Planning Association.

It’s been less than a month since Bird Rock resident Harry Bubbins was elected the new president of the La Jolla Community Planning Association, but it’s been a busy time.

In the weeks after his election at the board’s April 11 meeting — mere minutes after being sworn in as a first-time trustee — Bubbins has been attending many meetings of local planning groups and subcommittees, having coffee and lunch with other local leaders and making introductions.

As he prepares for his first meeting as president on Thursday, May 4, Bubbins told the La Jolla Light that he is looking forward to working with his fellow trustees and the broader community.

Among those trustees is first Vice President Diane Kane, whom Bubbins is succeeding as president after she was termed out of the post.

“I have quickly learned that the people involved with the LJCPA are smart, experienced and engaged and are ready to share their knowledge and care,” Bubbins said. “I see people who dedicate a lot of volunteer time to ensure that the community is heard and that a variety of issues are addressed. I look forward to facilitating a variety of voices to improve the quality of life for everyone who lives, works, studies in and visits La Jolla.”

The New York native, who holds a degree in urban and regional studies from Cornell University, is the founder of Respect Bird Rock, whose mission is to lower the 35 mph speed limit on a southern portion of La Jolla Boulevard between Loring and Colima streets.

In January, a petition Bubbins started seeking to cut the speed limit reached more than 200 signatures and was submitted to the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

Bubbins also encouraged the City Council to invoke a 2021 state Assembly bill that allows municipalities to reduce a speed limit after traffic studies, “without onerous, lengthy, costly and safety-delaying red tape,” he wrote on the Respect Bird Rock blog.

Aside from the Respect Bird Rock effort, Bubbins said he enjoys La Jolla’s water-centric lifestyle.

“My mother regularly visited friends in California and often told me [that] if I ever went to California I would never leave. She was right,” he said.

He eventually moved to La Jolla because “I was looking to be close to the sea for surf [and] be in a walkable neighborhood within bike range of all of San Diego,” he said. “There are great people and great groups that care about neighbors and community with a welcoming local vibe and an international and cosmopolitan flair.

“I surf in Bird Rock, enjoy the beach at The Shores, hike Torrey Pines (and golf there sometimes), sail in Mission Bay and enjoy the La Jolla farmers market.”

He also attends events of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla Historical Society and La Jolla Village Merchants Association.

When indoors, Bubbins enjoys reading “California noir, sci-fi and non-fiction,” he said.

The Community Planning Association is recognized by the city of San Diego to make recommendations to the City Council, Planning Commission, city staff and other government agencies on land-use matters.

The first LJCPA meeting with Bubbins at the helm will begin at 6 p.m. May 4 at The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆