Plaque at Mount Soledad honors La Jolla World War II vet Max Gurney

cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0160.jpg
1/11
Max Gurney addresses the audience at his plaque unveiling at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gurney plaque1.jpg
2/11
Max Gurney’s plaque at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla honors his World War II military service.   (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0093.jpg
3/11
Richard Wright, Paul Pintek and Lou Scanlon  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0166.jpg
4/11
Paul Pintek and Tim McCully display an enlarged version of Max Gurney’s plaque at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0072.jpg
5/11
Steve and Jennifer Miller and Alex Robertson  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0138.jpg
6/11
A ceremony honors La Jolla World War II veteran Max Gurney at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial on April 15.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0014.jpg
7/11
Tommy Carroll, Tim McCully, honoree Max Gurney and Torrey Pines Rotary Club President Jelena Todoric  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0024.jpg
8/11
Jim Likes, Don Yeckel, Cynthia Schubert and Joe Marron  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0167.jpg
9/11
Torrey Pines Rotary Club Foundation President Henri Migala, Rebecca Evleth, Matt Risi and Emile Misiraca  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0134.jpg
10/11
Bill and Carol Irwin, Stacey Halvoth, World War II veteran Dick Erickson and Karla Hansen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-maxgurney2023-vpa-0048.jpg
11/11
Mike Whitehurst, Galina Schoettger, Rob Cenko, Kathleen Cochrane and Ed Mracek  (Vincent Andrunas)

The Torrey Pines Rotary Club held a plaque presentation honoring member Max Gurney, a 101-year-old World War II veteran, at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla on April 15.

Gurney, a La Jolla resident, joined the Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when he was 20. He was already a multilinguist and was trained in cryptographic and intelligence operations and the Signal Intelligence Service and was stationed in North Africa.

While overseas, he served with Gen. George Patton, under whose leadership Gurney’s platoon completed Germany’s defeat in Tunisia.

Gurney also participated in the invasion of Sicily and continued serving in Italy under Gen. Mark Clark. He was in one of the first U.S. units to enter Rome in June 1944.

Gurney left the Army in November 1945. He joined Torrey Pines Rotary in 1992 and was honored as Rotarian of the Year in 2009.

— La Jolla Light staff

