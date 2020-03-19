Elisabeth Frausto

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present “Raphael,” a five-week lecture series by art historian Victoria Martino, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. Lectures begin 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Martino, is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University and the University of California. She will provide an in-depth look at the life, work and legacy of the great Renaissance master whose far-reaching influence on art and aesthetics still makes itself felt.