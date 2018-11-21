Mission Bay wetlands plan to be reviewed at Dec. 6 workshop in San Diego

ReWild Mission Bay (a project of San Diego Audubon and its partners to enhance and restore wetlands in the northeast corner of Mission Bay) released its final conceptual plans for how the wetlands can be restored to protect wildlife and local communities. The three plans include expanded public access and habitat restoration options, as well as cost estimates and sea level rise modeling.

The plans, and all of the analysis that went into them, will be presented to the public at a workshop, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Mission Bay High School, 2475 Grand Ave. The 350 pages of the Feasibility Study Report are available at rewildmissionbay.org/resources/

"What is so exciting about this effort is how involved the community has been from the beginning, helping our consultant team develop the restoration plans from the ground up," said Rebecca Schwartz Lesberg, project manager for ReWild Mission Bay. "These aren't just our suggestions, this is what the community has asked for. People have been vocal about their support for finding a way to restore and protect this piece of San Diego's coastline, and ReWild Mission Bay provides that path forward."