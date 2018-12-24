PB NEEDS YOU! Here's a list of great places to volunteer in Pacific Beach

For those of us fortunate enough to live here, Pacific Beach has much to offer — fun in the sun, magnificent sunsets, after-dark entertainment, and a sense of community. PB also offers many volunteer opportunities for those who want to give back to the community by sharing their time and talents. Here's a few to consider joining forces with!

Discover PB

Volunteers needed for: Pacific Beachfest, PB Holiday Parade and various events. Duties can include beer pouring, staffing registration tables and concessions sales. Volunteers can also serve on several committees, including Board of Directors, Promotions, Special Events, Hospitality, Clean & Safe, Traffic & Parking, and Planning & Vision.

Days/times of duty: Vary, depending on event and committee.

Address: 1503 Garnet Ave.

Contact: (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

——

beautifulPB (PB EcoDistrict)

Volunteers needed for: Setting up and breaking down the Holiday Lane event. Volunteers will work in shifts and can contribute based on skills and interests. During the year, volunteers are needed to serve on committees, such as Mobility, Vendors/Art, Lighting, Local Business Outreach, Working with Students and Volunteers.

Days/times of duty: Noon to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14 for Holiday Lane event. Other days and times vary, depending on event. Volunteer meetings held 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Address: 910 Grand Ave., Suite 201; Volunteer meetings held at 3838 Kendall St.

Contact: beautifulpb.com, info@beautifulpb.com

——

Friends of the Pacific Beach Library (FOPBL)

Volunteers needed for: Membership in FOPBL to support and coordinate volunteer services for the library; Outdoor Book Sale, two-hour shifts on sale days or sorting and pricing donations on non-sale days; helping with lectures and workshops; shelving books and helping patrons.

Days/times of duty: FOPBL meets 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (not June, July, August and December). Outdoor Book Sale, 2-hour shifts on Monday, Wednesday or Saturday. Other days and times, depending on event or task.

Address: 4275 Cass St.

Contact: (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

——

Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve

Volunteers needed for: Planting, weeding, cleanup, Love Your Wetlands Day

Days/times of duty: 9 a.m. to Noon, first Saturdays; Saturday, Feb. 2, Love Your Wetlands Day.

Address: 2055 Pacific Beach Drive

Contact: (858) 534-2077, nrs.ucsd.edu/reserves/kendall.html

——

PB and Santa Clara Recreation Centers

Volunteers needed for: Special events, coaching sports teams, teaching classes. Volunteers with new programs and classes to offer are encouraged to apply. These can include sports, games, arts and crafts, exercise, music.

Days/times of duty: Vary, depending on activity. The Santa Clara/Pacific Beach Park & Recreation Council meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community members are encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers.

Address: 1405 Diamond St. and 1008 Santa Clara Place.

Contact (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/

recctr/pacificb and (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/recctr/santaclara

——

Friends of Rose Creek (Part of Rose Creek Watershed Alliance)

Volunteers needed for: Native plant gardening, including watering, removing invasive plants and trash, planting native species. (Bring heavy-duty work or gardening gloves. Wear a hat, closed-toe shoes and sunscreen.) Other opportunities include participating in creek clean-ups, tours, commenting on environmental impact reports, special events, community meetings.

Days/times of duty: 9-11 a.m., second Saturdays in the native plant garden behind Rose Creek Cottage, 2525 Garnet Ave. Park on Fogg Street. Other days and times, depend on event.

Address: 4629 Cass St., #188

Contact: (858) 405-7503 saverosecreek.org

——

San Diego Audubon

Volunteers needed for: Restoration service projects (coastline and habitat restoration, team leaders, dune defenders, Love Your Wetlands Day), sanctuaries (planting, event planning, hosting); office work including receptionist, administrative work, data entry; committees, including Conservation, Education, Outreach, Communications, Field Trips, Bird Festival, Finance, Fund Development.

Days/times of duty: Vary, depending on event or activity.

Address: 4010 Morena Blvd., Suite 100

Contact: (858) 273-7800, sandiegoaudubon.org, Jill Cooper, volunteer coordinator, cooper@sandiegoaudubon.org

——

PB's Public Schools

• Mission Bay High volunteers needed for: Membership in Friends of Pacific Beach Secondary Schools) FOPBSS, and events and activities throughout the year. Classroom assistance. Volunteers must complete San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) required forms, a TB test and have a valid driver's license

Days/times of duty: Vary, according to event or activity.

Address: 2475 Grand Ave.

Contact: (858) 273-1313. missionbayhigh.com, fopbss.org

• Pacific Beach Middle School volunteers needed for: Membership in FOPBSS, and fundraising, classroom assistance, overseeing donations, grant writing, plus assisting in events throughout the year, and many PB events like the Holiday Parade and Beachfest. Volunteers must complete SDUSD required forms, a TB test and have a valid driver's license.

Days/times of duty: Vary, according to event or activity.

Address: 4676 Ingraham St.