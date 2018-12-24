Pacific Beach School News: Golf tourney raises $14K for elementary schools; Barnard's 'Art Night' draws 200 students and more local news

Realtors' golf tourney raises $14,400 for elementary schools

The Mission Bay Real Estate Association (MBREA) raised $14,400 this year for the the parent/teacher associations at Pacific Beach Elementary, Crown Point Junior Music Academy, Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy and Kate Sessions Elementary Schools. This was an increase of $700 per school from last year.

Approximately $192,000 has been raised in the past 20 years through MBREA's annual Don Brown Links for Learning Golf Tournament (named posthumously after long-time MBREA member Don Brown). It took place on Oct. 4 at Riverwalk Golf Club in Mission Valley .

Historically, the funds raised provide the schools with much-needed assistance for expenses like student computers, art supplies, music equipment and tutoring support.

The MBREA is comprised of 250 real estate industry professionals, including sales agents and brokers, mortgage brokers, title and escrow company representatives, and other industry affiliates. Said Rachael Kaiser, MBREA president: "The majority of our members live and work in the Pacific Beach-area. Links for Learning allows us the opportunity to give back to the community in which we earn our living."

She invites those interested to note that 2019's golf tournament will be played sometime in early October. The event is a 4-person scramble and open to all skill levels. The afternoon ends with dinner at the clubhouse and a prize raffle. Parents, teachers, school administrators, businesses and real estate professionals are encouraged to participate, and non-golfers are welcome to join for the post-tournament dinner and festivities.

For more details, visit: mbrea.net/page/view/GolfTournament

Barnard's 'Art Night' draws 200 students

Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School's fifth annual Art Night took place Nov. 30 on the campus at 2445 Fogg St., with more than 200 students and their families in attendance. It featured 20 different stations that gave participants the opportunity to explore art in various ways.

The 2017-18 Barnard Elementary Art Night (affectionately known as B.E.A.N.) earned the Ruth Johnson Memorial Program Award from the San Diego Unified School District Council of PTAs in May. This year's event built on this foundation of excellence, offering students the chance to explore woodworking, clay sculpting, stamp-making, paper-cutting and origami, still-life drawing and painting, spin art, 3-D printing, and more.

Favorite activities included a sewing station created by Paint Box Art Studio and a wooden peg doll decorating station staffed and supplied by the Mingei Art Museum. There was even a Banksy-inspired exhibit where children were allowed to graffiti "buildings" in "Barnardsville." Like many of Banksy's projects, Barnardsville was removed as quickly as it was installed.

B.E.A.N. is one of the many monthly evening events sponsored by Barnard PTA , designed to build community and to enrich the students' experience beyond the school's Mandarin immersion program. For more information, visit sandiegounified.org/barnard

Two full weeks for Winter Break

The San Diego Unified School District is offering students two full weeks off for Winter Break this year. The break starts Monday, Dec. 24 and classes resume Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Next School Cluster meeting is Feb. 7

The Mission Bay High School Cluster (covering educational issues regarding all PB public schools) holds regular discussions and community dialogue with school staff, parents and community members, 6 p.m. first Thursdays at Mission Bay High, 2475 Grand Ave. The next meeting will be Feb. 7.

Cluster chair Lily Higman can be reached at lilyhigman@gmail.com or missionbaycluster@gmail.com