New Pacific Beach planning board takes shape after elections

The Pacific Beach Planning Group seated new board members at its April 24 meeting at the PB Library. The group also elected a new chair, vice chair and several sub-committee chairs and reviewed its annual report.

New Board Members

New board members include Marcella Bothwell and Bill Zent, who were elected in March as residential representatives. In addition, four other applicants were approved and appointed to the board: Brian Delon and Scott Chipman as residential representatives, and Junior Leoso and Joe Bettles as commercial representatives.

Re-elected board members include Ed Gallagher, Karl Rand, Steve Pruett and Jim Morrison. The group voted to allow Eve Anderson one additional year, as the by-laws permit.

Still open are two residential and three commercial seats.

• For more information about the group, including subcommittees and meeting times, see pbplanning.org

• For more information about applying for a seat on the board, contact Steve Pruett at swimski55@gmail.com

Chair Positions

The Planning Group elected Karl Rand as its new chair, replacing Henish Pulickal, who will remain on the board. Rand has been serving as the chair of the Commercial/Residential Mixed Use Subcommittee (CRMS), also known as the Development Subcommittee. A long-term PB resident, Rand is a tax attorney and a member of the PB Town Council. Jason Legros will continue to serve as vice chair for the Planning Group.

The group decided to postpone voting on a new CRMS chair until next month. The subcommittee group usually meets a week before the monthly Planning Group meeting, on the third Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Continuing on as subcommittee chairs will be Eve Anderson, Streets and Sidewalks; Ed Gallagher, Special Events; Steve Pruett, Elections; Jim Morrison, Community Parking District; Jason Legros, Communications/Tech and Airport Advisory.

Carolyn Chase will continue to serve as the group's secretary and Jason Legros as treasurer.

• To see an updated PB Planning Group Public Roster for 2019, visit pbplanning.org

Annual Report

Outgoing chair Henish Pulickal presented the Annual Report, covering the group's objectives, issues and projects from April 2018 to March 2019. These included short-term vacation rentals, trolley station development, pedestrian safety and electric scooters, EcoDistrict certification, Mission Bay Park redevelopment and affordable housing.

The full report can be read online at pbplanning.org

—The next PBPG meeting is 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at the PB Taylor Library, 4275 Cass St.