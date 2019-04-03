Pacific Beach Planning Group welcomes new members

The Pacific Beach Planning Group discussed several issues at its March 27 meeting at the library. These included election results, sidewalk safety, sewer line updates and a review of EcoDistrict accomplishments.

Board members

Elections subcommittee chair Carolyn Chase announced the results of the election for board members held March 16 and 27. Re-elected board members include Ed Gallagher, Karl Rand, Steve Pruett and Jim Morrison. Newly elected members include Marcella Bothwell and Bill Zent.

"We have two other commercial applicants and three or four more residential applications that will be reviewed by the Elections Committee and brought forward for possible appointment to open seats at the April meeting," added Chase.

For more information about the planning group, including subcommittees and meeting times, see pbplanning.org. For details about the election or applying for a seat on the board, contact Chase at carolyn@icontactweb.com

Sidewalk safety

PB resident Don Gross raised concern about the lack of a sidewalk at 1760 La Playa Ave. and a narrowed sidewalk at 3803 Shasta St. in the Crown Point area. Board member Kristen Victor, who lives in the area, agreed that it is a dangerous corner for pedestrians, near busy cross streets of Crown Point Drive and Kendall Street, where cars turn quickly. (The La Playa Avenue property is being developed and the Shasta Street property's narrow sidewalk is on La Playa.)

Eve Anderson, chair of the Streets & Sidewalks Subcommittee, had the concern listed as an action item and urged members to be pro-active in seeking out and keeping track of sidewalk safety issues and to attend the subcommittee meetings at the library — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 and April 10. For more information, contact Anderson at eandersonPB@gmail.com

Monica Eslamian, who represents City Council member Jennifer Campbell, agreed to look into the permit history of the addresses discussed.

Sewer lines/safe parking lots

Community rep Eslamian updated the group on the ongoing sewer line replacements on Ingraham Street, West Mission Bay Drive and Mission Boulevard. For details on these projects, go to sandiego.gov or e-mail eeslamian@sandiego.gov

In response to community pushback against allowing people to live in their motor vehicles, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the City Council are reconsidering their recent decision to overturn the ordinance that made it illegal. Eslamian explained that the City seeks to double the number of safe parking lots where people living in vehicles can park, and is asking for suggestions. The areas must be on City-owned (not leased) land and not parks or beaches. (See related stories: "City hears car-sleeping concerns and plea for off-leash dog parks at Pacific Beach Council meeting" and "Mayor calls for new law to stop proliferation of people living in vehicles on City streets.")

EcoDistrict history

EcoDistrict Subcommittee chair Victor and Brian Curry, former PB Planning Group chair, presented a history of the PB EcoDistrict and its affiliated group, beautifulPB. Now in its seventh year, the organization has acquired 22 community partners to work toward development goals.

"Collaboration is critical," pointed out Curry and Victor, who suggested that the group's overriding principles will lead the way to sustainable development and a healthier community. The group succeeded in winning a $500,000 grant from SANDAG to promote community development.

For more information (and to view a video about the group), visit beautifulPB.com

Earth Day volunteers sought

Chase announced that volunteers are needed to help hang flyers and work during EarthFair 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28 in Balboa Park. Billed as "the world's largest free environmental fair and Earth Day celebration," the event is sponsored by San Diego EarthWorks. For more information, e-mail info19@earthdayweb.org or visit earthdayweb.org