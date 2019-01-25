PB Scene: Photos from the Pacific Beach Holiday Parade
The 39th annual PB Holiday Parade rolled down Garnet Avenue at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, under the direction of Discover Pacific Beach. With the theme "Jingle Bell Rock," folks came with their dancing shoes on! The 5th annual San Diego Santa Run preceded the parade with a 5K fun run and a 1-mile run that included dogs and children in festive attire. The parade sponsors were Catamaran Resort Hotel, Pacific Beach Shore Club and San Diego Running Company.