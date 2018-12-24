Pacific Beach News Briefs: Funding fix for Mid-Coast Trolley build; Clean & Safe seeks $34 from each PB resident and more local news

Rep. Peters announces funding fix for Mid-Coast Trolley build

Congressman Scott Peters released the following statement Nov. 28, after the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced an additional $80.02 million in FY2018 Capital Investment Grant (CIG) funding to San Diego's Mid-Coast Light Rail Project: "I have been a strong advocate for public transit in San Diego and securing federal funding for the Mid-Coast Trolley extension from my time on City Council to today. This additional funding helps keep construction on track and the light rail on pace to begin service by its 2021 goal.

"Once completed, the new rail line will provide a backbone transportation service through the 52nd Congressional District, linking northern communities and Downtown San Diego, which is expected to attract 20,000 new riders per day. It will improve connectivity in our region, accommodate San Diego's projected growth, and help us meet our Climate Action Plan goals.

"This cash infusion is the result of valuable teamwork among our office and the Department of Transportation, Senator Feinstein, SANDAG, and other partners in San Diego and Washington, D.C. I look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to ensure Mid-Coast's success. We will keep fighting every year to see that San Diego gets the money we're owed and the federal government honors their agreement."

The 2015 agreement between the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the Department of Transportation, matches local funding provided by TransNet, with federal funding each year. The additional funding corrects a shortfall in the FY2017 appropriations funding, which was $74 million less than anticipated, and saves SANDAG $25 million in financing costs. The Mid-Coast project previously received $100 million in March 2018.

Clean & Safe seeks $34 from each PB resident

Last year, Discover Pacific Beach launched the Clean & Safe Program to address not just traditional cleaning and security in PB, but to provide the tools needed to make positive changes within its transient population.

In a plea for continued funding, Clean & Safe Program director Sara Berns wrote: "It takes only $34 from 5,000 community members to keep the district clean and safe for one full year, while finding permanent employment for the unhoused. Discover Pacific Beach is a small non-profit organization. Can we count on your $34 to continue the Clean & Safe Program next year?"

Donations can be made online at pacificbeach.org/donate/

"San Diego Murder & Mayhem," by Steve Willard, was released Nov. 12 from Arcadia Publishing.

New San Diego history tome out

"San Diego Murder & Mayhem," by Steve Willard, was released Nov. 12 from Arcadia Publishing.

Of the contents, the synopsis states: "Early 20th-century San Diego was growing fast, and the officers sworn to protect the City encountered more than their fair share of wily lawbreakers. From a shootout with a lone gunman in Mission Hills to gunfights with a gang of bank robbers that involved enthusiastic bystanders hoping to assist, detectives and patrolmen alike tried to maintain the peace. They encountered unexpected bodies, confronted car thieves and pursued criminals through neighboring states and into Mexico.

"Join author Willard as he unearths stories directly from the case files of the early San Diego Police Department."

Free UC San Diego tours on Sundays

UC San Diego's Visitors Tour Program offers free tours led by adult volunteer guides on Sunday afternoons. Walking tours are conducted the first Sunday of every month, while tours by bus happen other Sundays.

Tours highlight campus history, art and architecture. Guides focus on the history of the university, iconic Stuart Collection sculptures, the evolution of UCSD's six colleges, green building strategies and other notable points of interest across the 1,200-acre campus. For the schedule and to register, visit ucpa.ucsd.edu/resources/tours

Mayor: City ahead of street repair promises

During his first State of the City speech in January 2015, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer promised to fix 1,000 miles of streets over the next five fiscal years — from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2020. At the current pace, he reports, the City is on target to repair nearly 1,500 miles of streets, or roughly half of the City's entire street network, by 2020.

At a press conference last month, the Mayor was joined by District 2 City Council member Lorie Zapf, who told those gathered: "Since December 2014, I have been proud to have over 110 miles of roads paved in our beach and bay communities ... the Mayor's dedication to improving our roads has made this all possible."

Residents can monitor the City's progress for themselves at the City's "Streets SD" website (streets.sandiego.gov) and report potholes and other road issues using the "Get It Done" app (sandiego.gov) via smartphone or computer.

Sleeping bags sought for the homeless

The San Diego Veterans for Peace are handing out new sleeping bag sets to the most needy homeless downtown and need financial donations. The sleeping bag sets (sleeping bag and nylon stuff sack) are $33 each, and 100 percent of the donations go toward purchasing them.

To make a donation of any amount, visit SDVFP.org or mail a check to "SDVFP," 13805 Royal Melbourne Square, San Diego, CA 92128. For more information, call (858) 342-1964.

Blood Drive at Tourmaline, Jan. 6

The Pacific Beach Surf Club in partnership with the Tailgaters of Tourmaline and the San Diego Blood Bank, will host the Blood Mobile for a blood drive in the parking lot at Tourmaline Surf Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. There will also be a pancake breakfast that day.

"Here are some important unspoken facts," PB Surf Club president Ron Greene, shared with PB Monthly: "1) More than 4.5

million require blood each year in the U.S. and Canada; 2) Someone needs blood every two seconds; 3) One pint can save up to three lives; and 4) Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood and less than 10 percent do annually."