Standing-room-only at Pacific Beach library jazz concert

More than 100 music-lovers turned out for the Peter Sprague/Leonard Patton concert, Sunday, Feb. 24 in the PB Library Community Room. Funded by the Friends of PB Library (from donations and used-book sales), the free monthly concerts are offered 2-3 p.m., fourth Sundays from October through April.

Here's the upcoming program line-up:

• March 24: Bassist Jeremy Kurtz-Harris and pianist Ines Irawati from the San Diego Symphony will present classical favorites.

• April 28: An uplifting performance by the Gospel powerhouse Martin Luther King Community Choir of San Diego, outdoors on the Cass Street Plaza (weather permitting).

• May 26: Traditional Cuban Rumba with percussion master Charlie Chavez and his All Stars (Cass Street Plaza, weather permitting).

• June 23: Rockabilly music from Gino Meregillano & Hotrod Time Machine (Cass Street Plaza, weather permitting). —Susan DeMaggio

Susan DeMaggio With all the chairs occupied, a few guests take in the concert from seats on a filing cabinent. With all the chairs occupied, a few guests take in the concert from seats on a filing cabinent. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Leonard Patton’s been a professional musician and stage performer for the last 20 years. Leonard Patton’s been a professional musician and stage performer for the last 20 years. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Guitarist, composer, publisher and music instructor Peter Sprague has worked with some of the finest contemporary jazz artists. Guitarist, composer, publisher and music instructor Peter Sprague has worked with some of the finest contemporary jazz artists. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susana DeMaggio The crowd is comprised of jazz fans of all ages. The crowd is comprised of jazz fans of all ages. (Susana DeMaggio)