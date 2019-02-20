Pacific Beach Scene: PB Town Council Installation Dinner

The routine induction of new officers and directors was transformed into a gala celebration of the best and brightest from the community and beyond when the Pacific Beach Town Council held its Installation Dinner, Sunday, Jan. 20.

About 110 attendees packed the banquet room of the Mission Bay Yacht Club to enjoy fine dining, drinks of all persuasions and ceremonies that honored a glorious past as much as it greeted a promising future.

While the full moon bedazzled the sky with a rare lunar eclipse outside, political luminaries from the City and State brightened the room and the faces inside with praises for the Town Council's inexhaustible commitment to the community, noting how the group often shined a light on PB's interests, which guided them with their work at the City Council and the State legislature.

City Attorney Mara Elliott, State Assembly member Todd Gloria (78th District), City Council members Dr. Jennifer Campbell (2nd District) and Barbara Bry (1st District) were among those making speeches.

Following dinner, the Pug Sanford Community Service Award for outstanding service was awarded to a surprised Ryoko Daunoras, who charmed the room with her astonishment.

The crowd offered a rousing standing ovation when Cathie Jolley was named Honorary Mayor of Pacific Beach for 2019.

Finally, San Diego Police Northern Division Capt. Tina Williams delivered the oath to swear in the new Town Council directors.

The new board members are Jordan Beane, Andrew Bryl, Denise Friedman, Michael McQuary, Kristi Nelson, Karl Rand and Ron Walker

The new officers are president Brian White, vice-president Jane Nobbs and treasurer Marcella Bothwell.

"Tonight's theme is connecting to our longstanding traditions, which a lot of people in this room have started for us, and recognizing the rich history that our organization has, going back all the way to 1951, when it was established," White told those gathered. "On the shoulders of all these people, we're going to set sail into 2019 with our newly installed officers and directors on the PB Town Council."

Steven Mihailovich District 2 City Council member Dr. Jennifer Campbell is one of the new faces among the list of dignitaries at the Installation Dinner. District 2 City Council member Dr. Jennifer Campbell is one of the new faces among the list of dignitaries at the Installation Dinner. (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Chevelle Tate (PB rep to State Senate president Toni Atkins), Summer Cripe, Dominic Moscatello, Karl and Connie Rand Chevelle Tate (PB rep to State Senate president Toni Atkins), Summer Cripe, Dominic Moscatello, Karl and Connie Rand (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Brenda Sullivan, District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry and Marcella Bothwell Brenda Sullivan, District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry and Marcella Bothwell (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Crystal Hinton warms up at the Mission Bay Yacht Club fireplace. Crystal Hinton warms up at the Mission Bay Yacht Club fireplace. (Steven Mihailovich)

Dana Vanos (president San Diego Lifesaving Association) Chris Vanos (SD Lifeguard Union), Cathie Jolley, Bill Harris and his wife Dana Vanos (president San Diego Lifesaving Association) Chris Vanos (SD Lifeguard Union), Cathie Jolley, Bill Harris and his wife

Steven Mihailovich Diane Faulds, Marcie Beckett, John Westwood, Darice Westwood, Scott Chipman, Joe Wilding and Rob Hall Diane Faulds, Marcie Beckett, John Westwood, Darice Westwood, Scott Chipman, Joe Wilding and Rob Hall (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Jessica Marsh, Adele Marsh and Dianne Brittingham Jessica Marsh, Adele Marsh and Dianne Brittingham (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich PB Women’s Club members Carol Blonstrom, Alice Meeteer, Dottie Miller, Jane Jenerette, Georgina Smith, Nancy Steward and Barbara McNeese PB Women’s Club members Carol Blonstrom, Alice Meeteer, Dottie Miller, Jane Jenerette, Georgina Smith, Nancy Steward and Barbara McNeese (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Marcie Beckett, former District 2 City Council member Lorie Zapf, and past San Diego Unified School District Mission Bay Cluster chair Jennifer Tandy Marcie Beckett, former District 2 City Council member Lorie Zapf, and past San Diego Unified School District Mission Bay Cluster chair Jennifer Tandy (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Mary Lou and Doug Benzel relax while awaiting dinner. Mary Lou and Doug Benzel relax while awaiting dinner. (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Outgoing PBTC president Greg Daunoras (left) and new president Brian White hold the presidential gavel, inscribed with the names of former Town Council presidents. Outgoing PBTC president Greg Daunoras (left) and new president Brian White hold the presidential gavel, inscribed with the names of former Town Council presidents. (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Outgoing president Greg Daunoras presents a certificate to 2018 Honorary Mayor of Pacific Beach, Bill Marsh, in recognition of his community service. Outgoing president Greg Daunoras presents a certificate to 2018 Honorary Mayor of Pacific Beach, Bill Marsh, in recognition of his community service. (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich PBTC president Brian White introduces the 2019 Honorary Mayor of Pacific Beach, Cathie Jolley to the more than 110 attendees at the PBTC Installation Dinner, Jan. 20 at Mission Bay Yacht Club. PBTC president Brian White introduces the 2019 Honorary Mayor of Pacific Beach, Cathie Jolley to the more than 110 attendees at the PBTC Installation Dinner, Jan. 20 at Mission Bay Yacht Club. (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Past PB Town Council presidents: Joe Wilding, Cathie Jolley, Alan Harris, Eve Anderson, Greg Daunoras, Rose Galliher, Karl Jaedtke, Don Mullen, Jim Moore and Ruby Houck with new council president Brian White Past PB Town Council presidents: Joe Wilding, Cathie Jolley, Alan Harris, Eve Anderson, Greg Daunoras, Rose Galliher, Karl Jaedtke, Don Mullen, Jim Moore and Ruby Houck with new council president Brian White (Steven Mihailovich)

Steven Mihailovich Pug Sanford Community Service Award winner Ryoko Daunoras and her husband Greg receive congratulations from State Assemblyman Todd Gloria and his local representative, Michaela Valk. Pug Sanford Community Service Award winner Ryoko Daunoras and her husband Greg receive congratulations from State Assemblyman Todd Gloria and his local representative, Michaela Valk. (Steven Mihailovich)