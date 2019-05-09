Pacific Beach Crime Report May 2019

$1,000 reward for suspects wanted in felony assault

San Diego County Crime Stoppers (along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department 's Northern Division) are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a felony assault in the Pacific Beach area.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, an adult male victim got into an argument with a group of unknown males in front of Backyard Bar & Grill at 832 Garnet Ave. During the argument, one of the males punched the victim three times in the face.

The victim walked across the street to get away from the group. The males followed the victim across the street and repeatedly kicked and punched him while he was lying on the ground. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and suffered major head trauma, including face fractures. The victim required reconstructive surgery due to the severity of his injuries. Call SDPD's Northern Division at (858) 552-1700 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Scooter and mountain bike collide in Mission Beach

A 55-year old male riding a black mountain bike southbound in the northbound lane of the beach boardwalk collided head-on with a 27-year-old male riding a Lime scooter in the northbound lane of the boardwalk at 4:39 p.m. April 2, at 3400 Ocean Front Walk. The rider of the scooter had minor abrasions to his knees and elbows. The bike rider was transported to the hospital by medics with serious injuries. He had two fractured ribs and a lumbar fracture. His injuries were not life threatening and DUI was not a factor. Traffic Division is investigating.

Serious head injuries from scooter fall

A 39-year-old male was riding a scooter southbound at 3300 Oceanfront Walk about 10 p.m. on March 30. The rider veered to his right for an unknown reason and fell off his scooter. He hit his head on the ground causing severe head trauma. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Traffic Division is investigating.

Law preventing underage marijuana use passes

On March 5, the City Council approved an amendment to the City's Social Host Ordinance to make it illegal to provide an environment where the underage use of marijuana, controlled substances and alcohol can take place. The amendment was sponsored by City Attorney Mara W. Elliott and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. Currently, the Social Host Ordinance addresses underage drinking, but not other drugs.

The amendment, which was approved unanimously, must come before the Council for a second reading before it can become law.

"As a mom, the safety of my children is my priority, and as City Attorney, I am committed to protecting every child," said City Attorney Mara Elliott. "The addition of marijuana and controlled substances to the Social Host Ordinance gives law enforcement a tool to deter conduct that puts our kids at risk. Working with Chief Nisleit, we will educate the public about this ordinance, and hold accountable those who choose to ignore it."

Shooting in PB

At 2:38 a.m. Monday, April 22 at 700 Thomas Ave. a 30-year-old male victim was leaving Open Bar on Mission Boulevard near Thomas Street when he got into a shoving match with a group outside.

The gunman, described as wearing a black tracksuit with green and red trim and a "59" necklace, pulled a gun and shot the victim in the buttocks as the victim ran away.

The victim had a friend drive him to the hospital.

His injury is non-life threatening.

___

POLICE BLOTTER

Assaults: 24

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 72

DUI's Drugs/Alcohol: 20

Weapons: 2 incidents, 4500 block Bayard, 10:45 p.m. March 29; 4400 block Ocean, 6:30 a.m., April 14

Fraud: 8 reports

Prostitution: 1 arrest, 600 block Tourmaline, 6:23 a.m., April 6

Rape: 2 reports, 800 block Verona, 2:20 a.m. April 7; 1000 block West Mission Bay, 11:30 p.m. March 29

Other sex crimes: 2 reports, 1400 block Vacation, 10:16 p.m. April 1; 3600 block Princeton, 5 p.m. April 11

Residential Burglary: 6 reports, 1300 block Thomas, 3:58 a.m., March 28; 5500 block Coral Reef, 5 p.m. March 25; 1600 block Emerald, 11 a.m. March 16; 4900 block Ocean, 11:50 a.m. March 19; 4900 block Ocean, 7:15 a.m. March 19; 700 block Wrelton, 4 p.m. April 13

Commercial Burglary: 5 reports

Street Robberies: 2 incidents, 3200 block Strandway, 9:30 p.m. March 29; 3800 block Ocean Front, 6:06 p.m. April 3;

Grand Theft (over $950): 14 reports

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 16 reports

Vandalism: 20 reports

Vehicle Break-ins: 23 reports

Vehicle Theft: 15

—Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego police reports