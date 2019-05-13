Pacific Beach Scene: All fun and games at Business Awards night

Discover Pacific Beach hosted its 2019 Casino Night Dinner & Awards program on March 28 with 154 guests boarding the William D Evans Sternwheeler launching from the Catamaran Resort Hotel. The awards have been a PB tradition since 2012 (the dinner since 1999) to honor and celebrate exemplary businesses and volunteers.

An evening of fun and entertainment awaited with members of the PB Town Council and PB Woman's Club also on hand. Guests were treated to a three-course meal, beer and wine, cocktails for purchase, a silent auction with a variety of packages provided by local businesses, and, of course, lots of gambling and casino-themed games. Nonstop laughter could be heard from every corner of the sternwheeler — even from those who didn't "win big." Among all the perks of attendance was the spirit of comaradery that kept the fun going as friends gambled with friends and rolled dice with business partners.

*Note: Not pictured, the New Business Award went to The Facility Dance Studio.

Savanah Duffy Renee Waddell enthusiastically gives two thumbs up while Joe Bartling gets goofy behind her. Renee Waddell enthusiastically gives two thumbs up while Joe Bartling gets goofy behind her. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy The Heart of PB Award went to Crown Point Coffee. From left: Denise Friedman, Sara Berns, Bert Hudgins, Cathie Jolley and Amber Lighty The Heart of PB Award went to Crown Point Coffee. From left: Denise Friedman, Sara Berns, Bert Hudgins, Cathie Jolley and Amber Lighty (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Jack Conca, Malte Niebelschuetz, Liz Segre, Adele Marsh and Thanos Karas Jack Conca, Malte Niebelschuetz, Liz Segre, Adele Marsh and Thanos Karas (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Pat Heinzle and Michelle Escobedo Pat Heinzle and Michelle Escobedo (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Dustin Wilmer, Aubrey Nagel, Bryant Villasin, Ty Hauter, Joy Conca and Carry Sobaowiak Dustin Wilmer, Aubrey Nagel, Bryant Villasin, Ty Hauter, Joy Conca and Carry Sobaowiak (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Andrew Hellier, Monica Eslamian and Michaela Valk Andrew Hellier, Monica Eslamian and Michaela Valk (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Henish and Teresah Pulickal Henish and Teresah Pulickal (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Design & Improvement Award goes to Maverick’s Beach Club with Mark Cirillo, Eric Lingenfelder, David Cohen, Sara Berns, Larry Dillard, Krista Marcheschi and Amber Lighty. Design & Improvement Award goes to Maverick’s Beach Club with Mark Cirillo, Eric Lingenfelder, David Cohen, Sara Berns, Larry Dillard, Krista Marcheschi and Amber Lighty. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy This room overview speaks to the event’s success. This room overview speaks to the event’s success. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy The Community Patron Award was given to Jacob Gelfand, vice president of operations at Campland on the Bay. The Community Patron Award was given to Jacob Gelfand, vice president of operations at Campland on the Bay. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Brian Dunlap, owner of The Mad Beet, is honored as a community volunteer. Brian Dunlap, owner of The Mad Beet, is honored as a community volunteer. (Savanah Duffy)