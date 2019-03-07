What's happening in Pacific Beach

Ongoing Events

• Pacific Beach Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

• Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

• Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the PB Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. (Meeting room is on the building's south side next to the basketball courts.) Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along your path. pbtoastmasters.com

• Let's Make Art: Ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Free. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

• Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, center is open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

• Gamer's Wednesday: 1 to 3 p.m., friendly gaming competition students in 6-9 grades at PB Teen Center. Free. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

• Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

OLDER ADULTS CLASS: Kay Duran presents seated stretching and joint work exercises to promote muscle development, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934. Free.

• Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Programs, exercise classes, book sales. Youth Programs include multiple weekly story times, visits by entertainers, a monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m., second Wednesdays in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Used Book Sales: Mondays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors on PB library plaza, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• P.B. Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Bring your own art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccemter

• Bingo for Adults: 1 to 2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. Free. Refreshments provided. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccente

• Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community members invited to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and PB Rec Ccenters. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

• Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

• Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays in the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

• Mission Beach Women's Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. The club is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

• Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. (619) 804-4917.

• Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

Dated Events

• Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10 with Liz Gary, creator of "Get Ready for Meatless Mondays" program; chicken-like dishes, including Mandarin Chinese Salad and Pot Pie. Bring apron; gloves provided. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free but RSVP required: (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

GUT HEALTH LECTURE: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Join Dr. Anna Feagan and Dr. Garek Ng for news on how the digestive system relates to overall health; some of the common ways we damage it; and how to heal the gut naturally with dietary changes and effective holistic therapies. Free. (858) 581-9934.

• Parking & Traffic board meeting: 6-7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• Deadline for Best Business voting: Friday, March 15. Cast your vote for best new business, best design and improvement, and Heart of PB! Winners will be announced at an awards dinner Thursday, March 28 (see sidebar in this calendar). To vote, stop by Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. or visit pacificbeach.org (858) 273-3303.

• Learn to knit: Ages 13 and older, bring yarn, needles, a project, and come ready to knit with Eileen Adler, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16. Sessions on third Saturdays and 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Clean & Safe Committee: Meets 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• Messy Science: Hands-on activities exploring Earth science, for kids in grades 3-5, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Space limited, advance registration: sandiego.librarymarket.com

• PB Town Council General Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Chance to hear reports and ask questions of City, county, state and federal reps. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org