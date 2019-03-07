Pacific Beach News Briefs: Mayor Faulconer’s scooter proposals, limitations on single-use plastics, Walk for Water fundraiser and more

Committee forwards Mayor's scooter rules to the City Council

At the San Diego Active Transportation & Infrastructure Committee (ATIC) meeting on dockless scooters Feb. 20, the committee voted unanimously to forward Mayor Kevin Faulconer 's recommendations — with amendments — to the full City Council at a date to be determined. The meeting opened with Mayoral rep Greg Block outlining the Mayor's plan, followed by comments from those on both sides of the issue for almost an hour.

Faulconer's regulations cover six primary areas: limiting maximum speed of motorized scooters in designated zones, vehicle staging and parking, rider education, data sharing, fees and legal indemnification for the City of San Diego .

Speed: Companies would be required to restrict vehicle speeds using geo-fencing technology in designated zones to 8 miles an hour in the following areas: the boardwalks in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla, as well as Spanish Landing and Petco, Balboa, Mission Bay and NTC parks. In the North Embarcadero and Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade, dockless bikes and scooters would be slowed to just 3 miles an hour, with riders receiving alerts that those areas are "no-ride zones."

Parking: Riders will also be prevented from ending rides in certain high-traffic areas, including on the boardwalks, around Petco Park and the Embarcadero in downtown. Those working for dockless bike and scooter companies will also be restricted in where they can set up the vehicles. The devices must be staged in groups of no more than four and at least 40 feet apart.

The devices cannot be parked within 500 feet of K-12 public schools or hospitals, or within six feet of bus and trolley stops. Residents would be encouraged to report improperly parked or abandoned vehicles using the city's "Get It Done" app. Dockless scooter and bike companies will be notified as a result and given three hours to move a device or face impound and other fees.

File The City Council’s Active Transportation & Infrastructure Committee acknowledged the Mayor’s dockless scooter regulations ‘would be cleaned up’ before going to the full City Council for a vote. The City Council’s Active Transportation & Infrastructure Committee acknowledged the Mayor’s dockless scooter regulations ‘would be cleaned up’ before going to the full City Council for a vote. (File)

Fees: Companies would be required to obtain operating permits every six months in January and June, which declare and fix the size of each vehicle fleet. Companies would have to pay associated fees to be established by the City Council. The mayor has proposed $253 a permit and up to $150 per device annually. Block said these fees would act as a "de-facto cap" on the number of scooters and has been calculated based on amounts other cities are imposing. Those scooters illegally parked and reported could be impounded, and the Mayor's regulations suggest a $65 retrieval fee, and $1 per day fee for storage of impounded devices.

Education: Motorized scooters must be labeled in 40-point font that "Riding on Sidewalks is Prohibited," as well as any age requirements adopted by the operator.

Data: Operators would be required to share data on fleet sizes, how often devices are used, trips and parking locations, accidents and maintenance.

City Indemnification: Each operator will be required to indemnify the City from liability claims and each will need to hold a liability insurance policy.

ATIC acknowledged the regulations "would be cleaned up" before going to the full City Council for a vote.

City launches digital tool to boost planning input

A new digital tool will enable San Diegans to participate in the community planning process from their computers and mobile phones. Until now, residents had to attend community forums and workshops to have a say in the land-use process. This new tool should allow City planners to collect more data and feedback by allowing residents to be heard through online engagement.

Clairemont residents will be the first to use the tool and will be asked to specify their priorities for future development in eight areas near future Mid-Coast Trolley stations and transportation corridors, and identify a minimum of 5,000 new housing units. Find it at clairemontplan.org/online-community-engagement-tool

Walk for Water benefit is April 28

Project Concern International will host Walk for Water, a family-friendly fundraiser to demonstrate the long, tiresome journey made by women and girls around the globe to reach clean drinking water for themselves and their families. Participants will carry water buckets along the route to experience the journey made by women every day. The event will enable PCI to continue critical water, sanitation and hygiene programs; create awareness; and raise vital funds to end poverty for girls and women around the world.

Following the walk will be live music, entertainment, food trucks, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) In Your Backyard activities by Biocom and more, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at Tecolote Shores, East Mission Bay Drive. $20. Sign up at pciglobal.org/w4w2019. For more information, e-mail Shelby Cannon at scannon@pciglobal.org

Call for entries in mural competition

Artists with experience painting murals of a large size are invited to submit proposals to create an original mural for the new workplace early childhood center at SAY San Diego in Kearny Mesa. The childcare center will open in August or September 2019.

The indoor working space dimensions are 9 feet by 19 feet. All material costs will be covered by SAY San Diego. There is a prize of $500 for the winning proposal and its execution. Teams of two artists are allowed. Any cash prizes will be split between team members. Proposals that are not chosen for the childcare center will be considered for other spaces in the building. There are two additional $350 cash prizes. Winners will be informed by Friday, May 31.

E-mail resume, a narrative explanation of your project, proposed artwork and five examples of previous work by Wednesday, May 15 to mural@saysandiego.org For details regarding proposal requirements, visit saysandiego.org or call (858) 565-4148.

Polystyrene foam and single-use plastics law in effect

The first provisions of the City's Polystyrene Foam and Single Use Plastics Ordinance went into effect Feb. 23. Part of the initial phase requires that food vendors within City limits no longer distribute plastic or bioplastic utensils or straws unless requested by the customer. Additionally, all food service ware, coolers, ice chests and pool or beach toys made from polystyrene foam are prohibited at City facilities (including special events).