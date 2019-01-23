Pacific Beach News Briefs: PB business banners, scooter helmet law change, sign regulations and more San Diego-area news

New law addresses scooter helmet use

One of the new California laws (taking effect Jan. 1, 2019) involves motorized scooters (AB 2989). Bicycle helmets are no longer required for riders of motorized scooters who are age 18 or older.

The law also amends existing law to prohibit a person from operating a motorized scooter on a highway with a speed limit greater than 25 miles per hour, unless it is within a Class IV bikeway as well as a Class II bikeway. However, it permits local authorities to allow the operation of motorized scooters on roads with speed limits up to 35 miles per hour outside of a Class II or Class IV bikeway.

Courtesy Heineken wall advertisement on 6th Avenue Heineken wall advertisement on 6th Avenue (Courtesy)

Appeals court upholds City sign regulations

On Dec. 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of San Diego City in a case against Architecture Art, LLC, regarding off-premises commercial messages.

In 2010, ArchitectureArt began leasing out the surface exteriors of building walls in San Diego and soliciting advertisers to pay them to paint large advertisements on those walls. According to a City press release, advertisers like Heineken, Alaska Airlines, Jack Daniels, Newcastle Beer and Nike all hired Architecture Art to paint advertisements for them.

This signage violated a City ordinance that prohibits such advertisements from being put up anywhere that's not on the business' premises. The intent is to keep the City from becoming one large advertisement.

"Our sign regulations protect us from visual pollution that detracts from the beauty of our region," City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in the press release. "This verdict is a strong rebuke to anyone who hopes to get rich by illegally transforming our downtown architecture into a canvas for corporate advertisers."

Architecture Art sued, claiming the City had "discriminated against it, violated its free speech, due process, and equal protection rights, and improperly delegated its ministerial powers over signage to Civic San Diego, a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation," but the U.S. Court of Appeals found no merit to those claims.

Courtesy Third grader Callie W. dances in front of a packed house at Barnard Elementary’s recent talent show. Third grader Callie W. dances in front of a packed house at Barnard Elementary’s recent talent show. (Courtesy)

Barnard Elementary's talent show wows family and friends

There was a full house at Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School's annual talent show Dec. 12 at 2445 Fogg St. More than two dozen student acts were prepared to entertain friends, families and teachers. Students stepped up to show what they could do, which was a lot — everything from singing, dancing, stand-up comedy routines, a poetry recitation, magic, piano, drumming and more.

Third-grader Callie W. even choreographed her own dance, set to the Mandarin version of Coldplay's song "Yellow." I like the talent show," Callie said, "because you get to show your friends your talents and you get to see theirs. It's fun."

Barnard PTA sponsors the show and many other monthly evening events, all designed to build community and further enrich the students' experience beyond the school's Mandarin immersion program.

For more information, visit sandiegounified.org/barnard

Get your business extra business with a banner in Pacific Beach

Discover Pacific Beach is offering businesses the opportunity to advertise in a way that is visually appealing and helps improve the community. Banners are $350, and include one's business logo on the choice of a Shop, Play, Eat or Farmers' Market design. These banners are intended to encourage both tourists and locals to shop, eat and stay local.

There will be a renewal discount for anyone renewing their banner from the previous year.

Banners are placed in high-traffic corridors on Garnet Avenue, Mission Boulevard and other prime locations in PB for eight months (six months regular banner, two months holiday banner). The banner will allow a business to be exposed to more than 25,000 vehicles per day and over 5 million residents per year. Businesses may even purchase an entire block and get one banner for free.

Proceeds are used to fund ongoing community improvements. For more details, e-mail ann@pacificbeach.org by Oct. 31.

4th Amendment topic of new contest for high school students

A civics contest for high school students offers the opportunity to win cash prizes while learning about the role of the judicial branch in preserving constitutional rights.

The contest is sponsored by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the federal district and bankruptcy courts in the 15 judicial districts that make up the circuit.

The theme is "The 4th Amendment in the 21st Century — What is an 'Unreasonable Search and Seizure' in the Digital Age?"

Interested students are invited to write an essay or produce a short video that takes a look at how federal courts have applied 4th Amendment protections to electronic data devices, primarily cell phones.

Students in grades 9-12 in public, private, parochial and charter schools, and home-schooled students of equivalent grade status from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are welcome to participate.

The top three finishers in both the essay and video competitions will receive $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. Additionally, the first place winners (along with a parent or guardian) will be invited to the 2019 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Spokane, Washington.

Entries will be accepted beginning Feb. 1. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, April 1. Finalists will be announced in May and the winners in June.

For contest rules and other information, visit ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest or call (415) 355-8873.

Sleeping bags sought for the homeless

The San Diego Veterans for Peace are handing out new sleeping bag sets to the most needy homeless downtown and need financial donations. The sleeping bag sets (sleeping bag and nylon stuff sack) are $33 each, and 100 percent of the donations go toward purchasing them. To make a donation of any amount, visit SDVFP.org or mail a check to "SDVFP," 13805 Royal Melbourne Square, San Diego, CA 92128. For more information, call (858) 342-1964.

Timken needs docents

The Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park is looking for docents to conduct engaging tours, in English and other languages, for adult visitors and student groups. The free program includes 15 months of initial training, beginning in February, that focuses on art history and museum education related to the permanent collection. For more information, visit timkenmuseum.org or e-mail education@timkenmuseum.org