No tears, just peers at last Pernicano's Kiwanis Dinner in Pacific Beach

The 57th annual Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club Dinner took place at Pernicano's Family Restaurant Thursday, April 25, but it was for the last time since Pernicano's will be closing its doors in September. PB resident and community leader Marcie Beckett strongly encourages people to take advantage of its menu while they can!

Tickets to the dinner were sold to raise funds for the PB Kiwanis Youth Foundation, and ticket-buyers were treated to a spaghetti-and-meatballs dinner, complete with salad, dinner rolls and wine, while being waited on by Kiwanians. The Key Club at Mission Bay High School and Builders Club at PB Middle School are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

Club meetings are 7:30 a.m., every Thursday at Broken Yolk Cafe, 1851 Garnet Ave. Those interested are welcome to attend. —Savanah Duffy

Savanah Duffy John Pernicano leans against the legendary boat in his restaurant while entertaining Thursday night diners and Kiwanis Club members. John Pernicano leans against the legendary boat in his restaurant while entertaining Thursday night diners and Kiwanis Club members. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy John Knoll, Paul Farrell, Josie Turner, Marilyn Maidens and Pat Burke John Knoll, Paul Farrell, Josie Turner, Marilyn Maidens and Pat Burke (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy PB Kiwanis Club member Jim Moore serves up a plate of spaghetti behind the scenes. PB Kiwanis Club member Jim Moore serves up a plate of spaghetti behind the scenes. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy PB Kiwanis Club member Jerry Hoffman (left) was guardian to John Pernicano (right) in Honor Flight San Diego. PB Kiwanis Club member Jerry Hoffman (left) was guardian to John Pernicano (right) in Honor Flight San Diego. (Savanah Duffy)