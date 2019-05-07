What's happening in Pacific Beach: Calendar of Events for May/June 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

• Pacific Beach Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

• Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

• Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the PB Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

• $5 Yoga Classes: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mondays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m., Saturdays (Slow Flow). All levels welcome. Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

• Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh. 2055 Pacific Beach Drive, (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

• Let's Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Students create a final project at the end of each month. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11 to 15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Gamer's Wednesday: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Friendly competitions for kids in grades 6-9, PB Teen Center. Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Informative programs, exercise classes, book sales. Youth Programs include multiple weekly story times, visits by entertainers, teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (except June, July, August and December) in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• P.B. Artists: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Santa Clara RecCenter, 1008 Santa Clara Place, drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring own art supplies. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m. Thursdays for ages 6-11. Free. A new craft every week, using crayons, paints and glue. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Bingo for Adults and Seniors: 1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays at Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, for ages 18 and up. Free. Refreshments, prizes. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Santa Clara/PB Park & Recreation Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

• Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

• Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays (except August and December) at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

• Mission Beach Women's Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays and is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

• Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers welcome. (619) 804-4917.

• Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

Courtesy GRAFFITI CLEAN UP DAY Supplies and training provided to all who stop by to participate in the 11th annual PB Town Council-sponsored event, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 4. Teams launch from PB Presbyterian Church, 1675 Garnet Ave. Great community service opportunity. Ages 17 and younger must have waiver signed by a parent. pbtowncouncil.org GRAFFITI CLEAN UP DAY Supplies and training provided to all who stop by to participate in the 11th annual PB Town Council-sponsored event, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 4. Teams launch from PB Presbyterian Church, 1675 Garnet Ave. Great community service opportunity. Ages 17 and younger must have waiver signed by a parent. pbtowncouncil.org (Courtesy)

DATED EVENTS

• PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Vegan educator Liz Gary leads a free workshop in creating fruit salads and preserves. Register at (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Clean & Safe Committee: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• PB Town Council General Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Chance to hear reports and ask questions of City, County, State and Federal reps. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org

• PB Planning Group: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. The Planning Group makes recommendations to the San Diego City Council, Planning Commission and City staff on land-use matters in PB, focusing on conformance with the Land Development Code and the General Plan, pbplanning.org

• Free Music Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, featuring traditional Cuban rumba with percussion master Charlie Chavez & his All Stars, outside on the Cass Street Plaza, weather permitting. PB Library, 4275 Cass St., pblibraryfriends.org