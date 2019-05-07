PB Monthly News Local

What's happening in Pacific Beach: Calendar of Events for May/June 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the PB Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mondays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m., Saturdays (Slow Flow). All levels welcome. Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh. 2055 Pacific Beach Drive, (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let's Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Students create a final project at the end of each month. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11 to 15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Gamer's Wednesday: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Friendly competitions for kids in grades 6-9, PB Teen Center. Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Informative programs, exercise classes, book sales. Youth Programs include multiple weekly story times, visits by entertainers, teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (except June, July, August and December) in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

P.B. Artists: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Santa Clara RecCenter, 1008 Santa Clara Place, drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring own art supplies. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m. Thursdays for ages 6-11. Free. A new craft every week, using crayons, paints and glue. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Bingo for Adults and Seniors: 1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays at Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, for ages 18 and up. Free. Refreshments, prizes. (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Santa Clara/PB Park & Recreation Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays (except August and December) at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women's Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays and is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers welcome. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

 

DATED EVENTS

PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Vegan educator Liz Gary leads a free workshop in creating fruit salads and preserves. Register at (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Clean & Safe Committee: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

PB Town Council General Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Chance to hear reports and ask questions of City, County, State and Federal reps. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. The Planning Group makes recommendations to the San Diego City Council, Planning Commission and City staff on land-use matters in PB, focusing on conformance with the Land Development Code and the General Plan, pbplanning.org

Free Music Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, featuring traditional Cuban rumba with percussion master Charlie Chavez & his All Stars, outside on the Cass Street Plaza, weather permitting. PB Library, 4275 Cass St., pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Woman's Club: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

21st Annual Summer Longboard Classic: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, Tourmaline Surfing Park. Hosted by the Pacific Beach Surf Club. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

To submit a community event for the What's Happening monthly calendar, e-mail details to editor@lajollalight.com. Deadline for the June issue is May 17. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.

Copyright © 2019, © 2019, The San Diego Union-Tribune, LLC. All rights reserved.
66°