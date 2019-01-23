Pacific Beach Crime and Public-Safety News: Police investigate homicide; Neighbors foil attempted sex assault; List of incidents reported to San Diego Police

Police investigate homicide in PB

Homicide investigators arrested two men suspected in an early morning fatal shooting Dec. 29 at a home in Pacific Beach . A few minutes after the 1:47 a.m. 911 call, officers got to the home on Wilbur Avenue and found 44-year-old Marcantony Mendivil with a gunshot wound, San Diego police said.

Mendivil was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Several other residents were home at the time of the shooting, said homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs. The assailants fled in a vehicle belonging to one of them. The motive was unknown.

Witnesses described the assailants as white or Hispanic men in their 20s to 30s who fled in a white, 2015 Lexus RX350 SUV with California license plate 7NWK357.

About eight hours later, investigators took two men into custody at the Marriott Hotel on La Jolla Village Drive, according to video footage shot by OnScene TV.

Dobbs identified them as Paul Weinberger, 50, and Freddy Sosa, 37. Weinberger lived at the home where the shooting occurred, the lieutenant said.

The men were questioned and booked on charges of murder and robbery. Sosa also was booked on one count of burglary. Dobbs said more arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the case can call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Neighbors foil attempted sex assault in Mission Beach

An attempted sexual assault occurred about 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 at 3800 Bayside Lane in Mission Beach. According to the San Diego police news release, the victim, a 24-year-old woman said she was walking in the alley when she was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, 40-year-old Philemon Shark.

San Diego Police Lt. Jason Weedon confirmed that Shark allegedly threw the victim to the ground and held her down while assaulting her. The woman screamed and several residents came forth to force Shark off her.

A woman and her husband said they saw police swarm the area in their door-to-door search for the suspect. Grabbing a kitchen knife, the husband began chasing the suspect. Police apprehended Shark shortly after.

The victim and several witnesses confirmed Shark was the suspect involved in the alleged attempted sexual assault.

According to the news release, Shark was booked into San Diego Central Jail on multiple felony sexual assault charges and outstanding arrest warrants from Washington state.

POLICE BLOTTER

Assaults: 24 reports.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 68 citations.

DUI's: 22 arrests.

Arson: 1 report.

Weapon: 1 report (concealed dagger).

Fraud: 6 reports.

Other Sex Crimes: 3 reports — 4300 block Ocean, 11 p.m. Dec. 13; 2000 block Thomas, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 14; 3800 block Bayside, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 23.

Residential Burglary: 13 reports — 3300 block Lloyd, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3; 4800 block Ocean, 1 p.m. Dec. 7; 1400 block Vacation, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11; 1400 block Vacation, 5 p.m. Dec. 8; 700 block Santa Barbara, 4:18 a.m. Dec. 9; 3600 block Yosemite, 9 a.m. Dec. 16; 800 block Pismo, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 3900 block Ingraham, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 19; 800 block Pismo, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 1300 block Camto Batea, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 22; 1400 block Vacation, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24; 4200 block Morrell, 10 p.m. Dec. 27; 4000 block Fanuel, 4:33 a.m. Dec. 31.

Commercial Burglary: 4 reports — 5400 block La Jolla Blvd, 10 a.m. Dec. 2; 1400 block Vacation, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 1800 block Garnet, 2:36 a.m. Dec. 10; 1400 block E. Mission Bay, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 12.

Commercial Robbery (no weapon used): 2 reports — 4600 block Mission, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 8; 800 block W. Mission Bay, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 29.

Street Robberies: 3 reports — 3200 block Ticonderoga, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 12; 5000 block Soledad, 11 p.m. Dec. 19; 3000 block Ingraham, 6 a.m. Dec. 21.

Grand Theft (over $950): 22 reports.

Attempted Grand Theft: 1 report.

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 39 reports.

Vandalism: 31 reports.

Vehicle Break-ins: 24 reports.

Vehicle Theft: 26 reports.

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego police reports, Dec. 1-30, 2018