Pacific Beach: Crime and Public-Safety Report for November/December

County advises receipt-checking during holiday shopping season

Every year, San Diego County's Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures (AWM) inspects more than 1,500 local businesses, checking price-scanning devices, scales that charge items by weight, and other equipment that sets prices, to make sure they are charging customers accurately. But even the best businesses have occasional overcharges.

Between January and October, almost one out of every 10 stores inspected — 9.54 percent — had overcharge errors, and the average overcharge was $1.85.

An extra couple of bucks may not sound alarming, but tiny overcharges can add up to make big dents in your wallet. So check all your receipts and consider these other tips to shop smartly and safely:

• Always verify receipts and immediately notify store management of any price discrepancies.

• Stores are required to display the price of an item, as you are buying it, before the transaction is complete. Watch the display screen as your items are scanned.

• Take sales advertisements with you when shopping to verify prices.

• Know that stores cannot legally charge more than their lowest advertised, posted or quoted price.

PB 'Peeping Tom' sentenced to jail

James Wayne Hubbard, 48, was sentenced in November to 364 days in jail for peeping into the windows of unsuspecting women in a series of incidents in Pacific Beach between September and October 2018, City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced.

On Sept. 11, a witness observed Hubbard looking into apartment windows on Hornblend Street and called the police. On Sept. 25, a woman on Thomas Avenue walked into her kitchen and saw Hubbard looking in at her through her kitchen window.

She screamed for her roommate, who saw the defendant looking into a neighbor's window. The police arrested Hubbard.

On Oct. 4, a woman on Olive Avenue was sitting in her living room when she observed Hubbard staring at her through her window. On Oct. 9, Hubbard returned to the Thomas Avenue home where the women, using recently installed surveillance cameras, captured video of Hubbard standing on their patio and looking in through their sliding glass doors.

Hubbard was arrested shortly after, carrying a towel he stole from the residence.

Hubbard returned to the Thomas Avenue address Oct. 12, where surveillance cameras again recorded him looking into the windows.

The City Attorney's office filed a misdemeanor criminal complaint against Hubbard alleging six counts of peeping and prowling, and one count of petty theft.

On Oct. 24, as part of a plea deal with the City Attorney's office, Hubbard pled guilty to three counts of peeping and prowling with an agreed sentence of 364 days of custody to deny probation. Last month, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis sentenced him to 364 days in custody.

Serious injury accident on Ingraham Street

A 68-year-old female pedestrian was walking her dog about 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and crossed eastbound along 3600 Ingraham St. in an unmarked crosswalk. A 53-year-old male, driving a 1995 Grand Marquis southbound along 3600 Ingraham St., hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by medics. The pedestrian's dog was also injured and transported to the San Diego Humane Society.

Neither party involved was suspected to be DUI. Traffic Division responded and is investigating the collision.

POLICE BLOTTER

Arson: 1 report — 1000 block W. Mission Bay Drive, 11:41 p.m. Nov. 26

Assault reports: 25

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 93

DUI's: 26 arrests

Fraud: 5 reports

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 49 reports

Prostitution: 3 arrests — 4000 block Fanuel, 6:10 a.m. Nov. 22; 1300 block Garnet, 5:36 a.m. Nov. 23; 800 block W. Mission Bay Drive, 6:04 a.m. Nov. 29

Rape: 2 reports — 1200 block Garnet Ave. 1:30 a.m. Nov. 11; 1900 block Reed, 10 a.m. Nov. 17

Residential Burglary: 17 reports — 700 block Portsmouth Court, 11 a.m. Nov. 2; 1400 block Vacation Road, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5; 1500 block Pacific Beach Drive, 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8; 700 block Portsmouth Court, 11 a.m. Nov. 10; 700 block Jamaica Court, 11 p.m. Nov. 12; 1500 block Hornblend, 7 a.m. Nov. 13; 7800 block Esterel Drive, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 13; 7400 block Camto Rialto, 7 p.m. Nov. 13; 7900 block La Jota Way, 2 a.m. Nov. 15; 1400 block Pacific Beach Drive, 7:10 a.m. Nov. 15; 4000 block Jewell 1:45 p.m. Nov. 19; 1200 block Hornblend 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22; 2100 block Harbour Heights Road, 4:38 a.m. Nov. 22; 3800 block Ingraham, 3 a.m. Nov. 24; 4600 block Pico, 10 p.m. Dec. 1; 1400 block Vacation Road, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 3; 1100 block Tourmaline, 12:01 a.m. Dec. 3

Commercial Burglary: 2 reports — 3800 block Mission Blvd., 6:45 p.m. Nov. 3; 4800 block Santa Fe St. 9:20 a.m. Nov. 4

Street Robberies: 6 reports — 800 block W. Mission Bay Drive, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 1; 700 block Thomas Ave. 1:28 a.m. Nov. 3; (weapon used) 1800 block Chalcedony, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4; 1300 block Felspar, 11 p.m. Nov. 21; 1000 block Garnet, 1:30 a.m. Nov. 24; 700 block Island Court, 10:03 a.m. Nov. 25

Grand Theft (over $950): 28 reports

Vandalism: 20 reports

Vehicle Break-ins: 31 reports

Vehicle Theft: 17 reports

— Compiled by Jeanne Rawdin from San Diego Police Reports, Nov. 1-Dec. 5, 2018