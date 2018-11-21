Food Drive is another way to help a neighbor in San Diego

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK:

"Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world." — Desmond Tutu

The annual Heart to Hands food drive (Nov. 8 through Dec. 18, 2018) supports the San Diego Food Bank, Feeding San Diego and UC San Diego's Triton Food pantry. Since its begining in 2013, the six-week holiday drive has garnered more than 6,500 pounds of food to help those in need, according to coordinator Candi DeMoura, a local realtor.

Items needed include: canned meats (tuna, ham, chicken); canned or dried fruits; dried beans, rice and cereal; powdered milk; packaged nuts and seeds; canned soups and vegetables; peanut butter; infant formula and dried pasta.

Also in need are diapers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, tissue and toilet paper. (Please don't include any glass jars, home-canned or baked products.)

DeMoura explained that donated food items will be accepted on behalf of Heart to Hands during business hours at Brick & Bell, 976 Felspar St., and The Menu, 3784 Ingraham St. Also, the website — sandiegofooddrive.org — is updated weekly with destinations and special open houses where residents can make donations. DeMoura can be reached at (858) 900-1333.

The generous hearts of are residents are evident throughout the stories we've put together for this issue, including many of the folks who serve on the civic boards, community groups and public safety departments. All share their time and talents to make things better for others and invite you to do the same, if you can!

Cheers!

— Editor Susan DeMaggio can be reached at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail: editor@lajollalight.com

Photo by Daniel K. Lew / Editor Susan DeMaggio can be reached at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail: editor@lajollalight.com Editor Susan DeMaggio can be reached at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail: editor@lajollalight.com (Photo by Daniel K. Lew /)