Editor's Notebook: Thank you to the 2018 Pacific Beach Town Council board of directors!

Each January, members of the PB Town Council and invited dignitaries gather at the Mission Bay Yacht Club to install officers for the new year. The 2019 Installation Dinner is set for Sunday, Jan. 20, at which time the following folks will begin (or renew) their terms as trustees:

Officers — Brian White, president; Jane Nobbs, vice- president; Marcella Bothwell, treasurer.

Directors — Jordan Beane, Andrew Bryl, Brian Curry, Denise Willett Friedman, Michael McQuary, Dominic Moscatello, Kristi Nelson and Karl Rand.

Since 1951, the non-profit PB Town Council's purposes have been: to provide a forum for discussing issues; to communicate PB's views to appropriate governmental agencies; to take action on issues that involve the betterment/beautification of PB; to promote the welfare of residents; to foster cooperation between the businesses and residents; and the continued improvement of Mission Bay Park.

To such ends, these civic volunteers host a monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Crown Point Junior Music Academy, where there is plenty of free parking! The meetings are open to all and feature speakers on timely topics. This year, council members grappled with the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals, electric scooters and a transient, homeless population.

As we all know, these complex issues follow us into the new year and there is still much work to be done. But before getting started, let's tip our hat to outgoing Town Council president Greg Daunoras, secretary Bill Nickell, and Honorary Mayor of PB Bill Marsh. They've done an admirable job of representing our beloved beach community.

PB Town Council membership dues are $30 (residents), $50 (businesses), and in addition to putting you in-the-know, your membership card gets you discounts at a whole lot of places in town. Consider becoming more involved in 2019. All the details (and tickets to the Installation Dinner) are at pbtowncouncil.org

