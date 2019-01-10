Editor's Notebook: Flying off to fun in 2019 for San Diego and Pacific Beach

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK:

Happy New Year, PB! As the photos in this issue will reveal, Pacific Beachers ended 2018 with a myriad of celebrations and good times.

For my part, I wandered downtown to 910 N. Harbor Drive for a tour of the USS Midway Museum , where I became emotionally engrossed in military history for more than 4 hours! If you've never been, it's a must-see for all the able-bodied — you've got to be nimble to traverse the aircraft carrier's various decks and all its nooks and crannies.

If you go, you'll experience over 60 carefully restored exhibit areas, from the engine room to the flight deck, in addition to exploring 29 restored fighters, bombers and helicopters that took naval aviation into the jet age.

The best part (and a big thank you) to the retired naval volunteers who — standing at strategic points — answer questions and offer eye-witness testimonies to how it was! Admission is $8-$21 (based on age) and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Museum closes at 5 p.m.) Details at midway.org

Call for People in Preservation nominations

And speaking of history ... If you know of a person (or project) working hard to save our historic sites, buildings and landscapes, take a few moments by 5 p.m. Friday, March 29 to complete a nomination form for Save Our Heritage Organization's (SOHO) 2019 People In Preservation (PIP) Awards. You'll find it online at sohosandiego.org

SOHO invites you to help recognize individuals and agencies that are exemplary stewards of our heritage in its many forms — from restoration and adaptive reuse to original research for publication. Winners are announced in May and a banquet follows.

— Editor Susan DeMaggio can be reached at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail: editor@lajollalight.com