Calendar of Events for Pacific Beach and San Diego for January 2019

• ONGOING EVENTS:

Pacific Beach Farmers Market

2-7 p.m. Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

Original Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters

Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at PB Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. (Meeting room is on south side of the building next to the basketball courts.) Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a supportive environment to help you along your path. pbtoastmasters.com

Let's Make Art

2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, ages 4-9, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Pacific Beach Teen Center

Activities include game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Gamer's Wednesday

1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Friendly competitionfor students in grades 6-9, PB Teen Center at PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Community Exercise Classes

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, at PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

PB/Taylor Branch Library

Programs, exercise classes, book sales, story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library

Meets 3 p.m. second Wednesdays in library community room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

PB Artists

Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Bingo for Adults

1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. Free. Refreshments. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council

Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community members welcome. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

Mission Beach Planning Board

Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

Mission Beach Town Council

Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays, Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women's Club

Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. The club seeks new members who'd like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event, 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club

Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave.

Pacific Beach Surf Club

Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

beautiful PB

Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

———

• DATED EVENTS:

PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

Vegan Cooking 101

1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn to prepare easy Thai dish recipes with Liz Gary, creator of the "Get Ready for Meatless Mondays" program. Call ahead to register as supplies are limited. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Presentation on Georgia/Armenia

Physician and world traveler Zofia Dziewanowska will share impressions from her visit to Georgia and Armenia at the next La Jolla Photo Travelers Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Refreshments will be served and newcomers are welcome.

These European countries share a location in the high Caucasus Mountains with spectacular scenery and a long, turbulent history.

Clean & Safe Committee

2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

PB Planning Group

Meets 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St.; makes recommendations to San Diego City Council, Planning Commission and City staff on land-use matters in PB, focusing on conformance with the Land Development Code and the General Plan, pbplanning.org

Free Concert

2-3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, features the award-winning Mission Bay High School Preservationist Ensemble, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Woman's Club

Meets 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

———

• To submit a community event for the What's Happening monthly calendar, e-mail details to editor@lajollalight.com and the deadline is the 15th of the preceding month. Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.