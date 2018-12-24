What's Happening: Calendar of Events for Pacific Beach in December 2018

ONGOING EVENTS:

• Pacific Beach Farmers Market

2-7 p.m. Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

• Original Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd. Celebrating 30 years!

• Pacific Beach Toastmasters

Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at PB Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. (Room is on the south side of the building next to the basketball courts.) Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a supportive environment. pbtoastmasters.com

• Let's Make Art

For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Students create a final project at the end of each month. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Pacific Beach Teen Center

Offers activities, including a game room for ages 11-15. Open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Gamer's Wednesday

1-3 p.m., Wednesdays, friendly gaming competition for students in grades 6-9, PB Teen Center at the Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Community Exercise Classes

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• PB/Taylor Branch Library

Educational programs, exercise classes, book sales; youth programs include storytimes, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Friends of the PB Library

Meets 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (not December) in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Artists

Drop-in program for adults, noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Bring your own art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Bingo for Adults and Seniors

1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. Free. Refreshments provided. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

• Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council

Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community members encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and PB recreation centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

• Mission Beach Planning Board

Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

• Mission Beach Town Council

Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays (not December) at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

• Mission Beach Women's Club

Meets at 5 p.m. second Mondays and is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event, 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

• Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club

Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. (619) 804-4917.

• Pacific Beach Surf Club

Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• Beautiful PB

Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at 910 Grand Ave., Suite 201, beautifulpb.com

• Friends of Rose Creek

Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. saverosecreek.org

• Friends of Rose Creek Native Plant Gardening

10 a.m., second Saturdays, behind Rose Creek Cottage, 2525 Garnet Ave.

———

DATED EVENTS:

• Pacific Beach Woman's Club: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn to prepare a healthy holiday feast in this free, hands-on workshop. Menu includes vegan holiday roast, scalloped potatoes and baby greens salad with roasted pears. Registration required. Bring an apron or dishtowel. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting: 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• Christmas Choral Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, Christ Lutheran Pacific Beach, 4761 Cass St. Sacra Profana performs premiere of Kim André Arnesen's setting of Polar Eufori, plus new takes on ancient carols, quirky arrangements of holiday favorites, and new music for the season. Tickets from $10 at sacraprofana.org

• Photo Travelers Club: Christa McReynolds, who traveled to the Antarctic Peninsula and several nearby islands in mid-November 2009, will discuss her journey, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. "Motor past magnificent icebergs, some huge, others quite small," she writes. "Zodiacs bring us onshore to watch penguins, blue-eyed shags and seals from very close up. Several short videos show the penguins interacting with their neighbors as they go about their busy daily routines. The Antarctic is a world almost unreal with a power to pull one into its charms." Free.