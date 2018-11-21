Calendar of Events: What's happening in Pacific Beach and the San Diego area for November/December 2018

• ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmers Market

2-7 p.m., Tuesdays along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

Original Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at the Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd. Celebrating 30 years!

Pacific Beach Toastmasters

Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 4649 Gresham St. (Meeting room on the south side of the building next to the basketball courts.) Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a supportive, structured environment to help you along your path. pbtoastmasters.com

Let's Make Art

For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Students create a final project at the end of each month. Free. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Pacific Beach Teen Center

Offers fun-filled activities, including a game room for ages 11-15. Open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Gamer's Wednesday

1-3 p.m., Wednesdays. Friendly gaming competition 6th to 9th graders at the PB Teen Center. Free. PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Community Exercise Classes

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library

Educational programs, exercise classes, indoor and outdoor book sales; weekly story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St., (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library

3 p.m., second Wednesday of each month (except June, July, August and December) in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St., (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

PB Artists

Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Bring your own art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Bingo for Adults

1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. Free. Refreshments provided. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, sandiego.gov

Santa Clara/Pacific Beach Park & Rec Council

Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928.

Mission Beach Planning Board

Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

Mission Beach Town Council

Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays (except August and December) at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women's Club

Meets 5 p.m. the second Mondays. The club is seeking new members who would like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club

Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave.

(619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club

Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

beautiful PB

Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

• DATED EVENTS

Pacific Beach Woman's Club

6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7. 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting

6-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

Rwandan Orphans Project fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. $40 for buffet dinner, entertainment and silent auction. Wine and beer available. Proceeds support programs for children's center in Rwamagana, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Tickets: rwandanorphansproject.org

San Diego MG Walk

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Registration: 9 a.m. Walk: 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at De Anza Cove Park. (855) 649-2557. mgwalk.org

Clean & Safe Committee

2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

PB Town Council General Meeting

6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Chance to hear reports and ask questions of City, county, state and federal reps. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org

Free Concert

2-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 25, music from Spain and Eastern Europe played by guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pblibraryfriends.org

PB Planning Group

6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pbplanning.org

Youth Co-Ed Basketball

For ages 8-12. Evaluation Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. for ages 10 and under; noon for ages 12 and under. $65 per participant. Season runs from Dec. 1 to March 9, 2019. Games played at PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

Christmas on Crystal Pier

2-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1. Get your photo taken with Santa! $10 or $5 with a school supply donation. Arrive by 4 p.m. for a photo. Tree lighting at sunset. pacificbeach.org

Pacific Beach Woman's Club

6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

