What's happening in Pacific Beach: Calendar of events for February/March 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

• Pacific Beach Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays, along Bayard Street off Garnet Avenue.

• Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

• Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. (Meeting room is on the south side of the building next to the basketball courts.) Whether you're looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a supportive, structured environment to help you along your path. pbtoastmasters.com

• Let's Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Each class features a different style of art. Free. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

• PB Teen Center: Activities, including a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

• Gamer's Wednesday: 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays. Friendly competition for students in grades 6-9, Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, sandiego.gov

• Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman's Club, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Educational programs, exercise classes, book sales. Youth Programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m., second Wednesdays in library meeting room, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place. (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

• Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m., second Thursdays. Free. Refreshments. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place. (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

• Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community welcome. Location alternates between Santa Clara and PB recreation centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928

• Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd.

• Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays in the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. missionbeachtc.com

• Mission Beach Women's Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place, (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

• Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. (619) 804-4917.

• Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

• Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. beautifulpb.com

file TextEditor TAX TIME HELP: Volunteers from AARP’s Tax-Aide program will help you prepare and file your income taxes. No appointments taken; check in by 3:30 p.m. Mondays through April 8 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring photo ID, copy of last year’s returns, W-2 form(s), unemployment compensation statements, 1099 forms, etc. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org TextEditor TAX TIME HELP: Volunteers from AARP’s Tax-Aide program will help you prepare and file your income taxes. No appointments taken; check in by 3:30 p.m. Mondays through April 8 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring photo ID, copy of last year’s returns, W-2 form(s), unemployment compensation statements, 1099 forms, etc. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org (file) (file)

DATED EVENTS

• Book Discussion Group: For adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. "Lucky Boy,' by Shanthi Sekaran, (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

• Pacific Beach Woman's Club: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

• Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Liz Gary on how to make a collection of artisan vegan chocolates and pack them in a hand-crafted origami box. Free. Registration required. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org.

• PB Parking & Traffic Advisory Board Meeting: 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• Clean & Safe Committee: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, Discover Pacific Beach offices, 1503 Garnet Ave. (858) 273-3303, pacificbeach.org

• PB Town Council General Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, Crown Point Jr. Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. Topic will be the status of Rose Creek and the push for this area to be dedicated open space parkland. (858) 483-6666, pbtowncouncil.org

• Free Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Guitarist Peter Sprague and actor/vocalist Leonard Patton feature the music of Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, the Beatles and more. pblibraryfriends.org

• PB Planning Group: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. pbplanning.org

• Pacific Beach Woman's Club: 6 p.m., Wednesday, March. 6, 1721 Hornblend St. (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

FROM SOCHI TO THE CASPIAN SEA: La Jolla Photo Travelers Club will host Bill Altafer’s presentation on a recent trip to northern areas of Russia, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. Newcomers welcome. FROM SOCHI TO THE CASPIAN SEA: La Jolla Photo Travelers Club will host Bill Altafer’s presentation on a recent trip to northern areas of Russia, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. Newcomers welcome.

—Compiled by Linda Hutchison

— To submit a community event for the What's Happening monthly calendar, e-mail details to editor@lajollalight.com Questions? Call (858) 875-5950.