Beyond the Shelf: Library summer program offers a venture into reading

Beyond the Shelf is a monthly column about the activities and people at the La Jolla/Riford Library.

“Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” So goes the theme of the San Diego Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, which runs Wednesday, June 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 31. People of all ages are invited to participate and earn a badge each time they read a book, read for one hour or complete a related activity. Collect 10 badges to claim prizes.

Activities range from nature walks to reading with a flashlight or attending a Summer Reading Program event. Given the importance of this program, the La Jolla/Riford Library plans a featured event for each week, including a “StoryWalk” of Eric Carle’s “A House for Hermit Crab” that the library will put up around the grounds of the La Jolla Recreation Center.

So what are the prizes? Youths can earn books to keep, passes to the San Diego Natural History Museum, San Diego Model Railroad Museum, San Diego Automotive Museum and San Diego New Children’s Museum and coupons to Yogurtland, Rubio’s and Panda Express. Adults may earn a free book from the Friends of the La Jolla Library book sale along with a pass for two to the San Diego Natural History Museum.

All participants who log enough books, hours or activities will be entered into the systemwide raffle drawing at the end of summer. In 2021, a student from The Children’s School in La Jolla won an iPad as part of the Summer Reading Program raffle giveaway.

Registration begins June 1. Sign up at sandiego.beanstack.org or in person at the library, 7555 Draper Ave. Registrants can record their participation electronically or by using a paper reading log.

2022 Summer Reading Program schedule

La Jolla/Riford Library Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave.

• Zovargo “Animals and Us,” 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4

• Fleet “Sensational Solar System,” 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 10

• All About Pets with San Diego Humane Society, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 17

• Hullabaloo, 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 24

• Art Smarts Fourth of July Craft, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 1

• Dance to Evolve, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 8

• Art Adventure Sun Printing, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 15

• Ballet class with City Ballet, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 22

• Luau at the Library, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 29

• Mad Science, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5

• Magic show with Arty Loon, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12

• Reading to Dogs with San Diego Humane Society, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19

• Matt de la Peña author event, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Katia Graham is the youth services librarian at the La Jolla/Riford Library. She presents story times in English and Spanish and coordinates programming for children and teenagers. For more information, email her at GrahamK@sandiego.gov or visit sandiego.gov/public-library/locations/la-jolla-riford-library . ◆