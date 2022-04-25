Beyond the Shelf: Creators come to visit La Jolla/Riford Library

Beyond the Shelf is a monthly column about the activities and people at the La Jolla/Riford Library.

Quite a lineup of authors and illustrators is descending on the La Jolla/Riford Library for both youth and adult audiences. All events are free. Which one turns a page in your book?

1 / 5 Illustrator Rafael Lopez (Courtesy of Katia Graham) 2 / 5 Picture book author Minh Lê (left) and illustrator Dan Santat (Courtesy of Katia Graham) 3 / 5 Author Matt de la Peña (Courtesy of Katia Graham) 4 / 5 Author/illustrator John Parra (Courtesy of Katia Graham) 5 / 5 Long-distance swimmer and author Lynne Cox (Courtesy of Katia Graham)

• Día de los Niños with illustrator Rafael Lopez: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Pura Belpré-award-winning illustrator Lopez will share his love for bringing books to life with library patrons on Día de los Niños (“Day of the Children”), a day celebrating the importance of literacy for children. Guests can come away celebrated, inspired and with a copy of Lopez’s newest book, “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson. The book highlights the brilliance of children’s imaginations, a most celebratory message for Día de los Niños.

This program is presented in partnership with The Library Shop. For more information, visit lajollalibrary.org/events.

• Minh Lê and Dan Santat: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Award-winning picture book duo Lê (author) and Santat (illustrator) will discuss and share their new book, “The Blur.” The heartwarming story introduces us to a child with superhero-like abilities and the parents who race to keep up with her. It is an exquisite and comical blur of childhood from the creators of “Drawn Together.”

Presented in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.

• Movie with Matt de la Peña: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Meet de la Peña, the New York Times bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning author of seven young-adult novels, including “Mexican WhiteBoy,” “We Were Here” and “Superman: Dawnbreaker,” and five picture books, such as “Last Stop on Market Street” and “Love.”

He will talk about his works and writing process following a streaming of the Metro Theater performance of “Last Stop on Market Street.”

Presented in partnership with Warwick’s and Friends of the La Jolla Library. Signed copies of “Last Stop on Market Street” will be available for purchase.

• Author/illustrator talk with John Parra: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Award-winning author/illustrator Parra will discuss his newest book, “Growing an Artist: The Story of a Landscaper and His Son.” Get to know what inspires and informs the creative process for this acclaimed artist. Guests will delight in hearing the illustrator of “The Power of Her Pen” and “Frida Kahlo and Her Animalitos” discuss writing his new book. Parra also will lead a hands-on illustration exercise for the audience.

Presented in partnership with Warwick’s. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.

• World-record-setting endurance swimmer Lynne Cox: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26

American long-distance open-water swimmer, motivational speaker and author Cox visits to present her latest book, “Tales of Al.” This is the moving story of an ungainly, unruly, irresistible Newfoundland puppy that grows up to become a daring rescue dog and super athlete — part of Italy’s elite, highly specialized corps of water rescue dogs that swoop out of helicopters and save lives.

Cox, author of “Swimming to Antarctica,” is internationally famous for swimming the world’s most difficult and frigid waterways without a wetsuit.

Presented in partnership with The Library Shop and Adventures by the Book. Signed copies of “Tales of Al” will be available for purchase. Register at sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/cox.

Katia Graham is the youth services librarian at the La Jolla/Riford Library. She presents story times in English and Spanish and coordinates programming for children and teenagers. For more information, email her at GrahamK@sandiego.gov or visit sandiego.gov/public-library/locations/la-jolla-riford-library . ◆