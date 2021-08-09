Let Inga Tell You: I guess they didn’t mean me

As my readers know, I’m always a sucker for those internet and magazine self-help articles on the theme of “What your car/phone/hairstyle/electronics/wardrobe says about you” or the “How to” pieces: “How to Land the Man of Your Dreams,” “How to Look 10 Pounds Thinner in One Day” and even “How to Look Great Naked.”

You know the ones. Catchy copy gushes breathlessly: “Your Audi screams fun and flirty! You’re a go-getting, jet-setting trendsetter yearning for the wanderlust lifestyle! You were born to live on the other side of the pond. In your ideal life, Fridays would find you on your way to a weekend rendezvous with your Italian lover!”

As a regular reader of these articles, the one thing I’ve noticed is that they never seem to reference my particular car or phone or electronics. I’m not sure why, but it irritates me beyond belief. I can only wonder, if they wrote about me, what would they say?

What Your Car Says About You: Your 2005 Corolla fairly screams Cheap Car! But the fact that this one actually has automatic windows says it is a huge step up from your Jetta. You were truly born without the car gene! Still, this is the first car you’ve ever owned that your husband doesn’t tell people belongs to the cleaning lady. Next time, go wild and crazy and get a Prius!

What Your Cellphone Says About You: Hey, this one is actually an iPhone! Unlike your last phone, it even has a camera! And the fact that it isn’t a prepaid-minutes phone means you even have internet! Not that you know how to answer it! Just like the last one, as soon as it rings you panic and start yelling “Hello? Hello?” Your sons do a really vicious imitation of you! But you’ve finally learned to text! You had to get the largest iPhone so you’d have room to paste all the instructions on the back. Well, not all the instructions. Even using the smallest 8-point font there’s so much more you’d like to cram on the back of it! Like how to email a video! That used to be so easy, but IOS version 2,000.8 made it impossible! Usually you ignore the updates for that reason! But then the phone stops working altogether! Which is truly irritating! Likely, your next phone will be a Jitterbug!

How to Look 10 Pounds Thinner in One Day: Photoshop, baby! Heck, go for 50!

What Your Wardrobe Says About You: You have a wardrobe? Did you age out of contention for “What Not to Wear”? Giving away the iron 10 years ago was a great feminist statement: You’re not about to wear anything that isn’t wash and wear. But eventually, even wash and wear wears out! Yes, it really does! Are you going for Bag Lady Chic?

How to Land the Man of Your Dreams: Actually, he’s already flopping on the dock. (Love you, Olof!)

What Your House Plants Say About You: Survival of the fittest! Is it any accident you have only one house plant left? And it’s on probation? Your philosophy is: How expensive is a friggin’ golden pothos anyway? If it needs watering more than once a week, it’s not happening at your house. You’ve spent your entire adult life taking care of kids, husbands, pets, plants. Can’t let the first three crump (however tempting), but the second the horticulturals make a single demand, they’re compost! Enough already!

What Your Hairstyle Says About You: You have insane amounts of hair! Are you sure there’s not another person (or two) under there? Your hair takes seven hours to air-dry! Yeah, really! Most people think they want lots of hair! No, they really don’t! Certain styles — like that perm you once stupidly tried — made you look like Medusa with extra snakes. You’d think a layered cut would help, but good thing you destroyed all the photos! During the pandemic, when you couldn’t get a haircut for five months, you were practically rendered legally blind. You don’t even want to calculate what percentage of your life you’ve spent under — or holding — a hair dryer. You’ve had the same haircut for 50 years! Is there something wrong with that? Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

How to Look Great Naked: Short of losing 60 pounds and being reincarnated as a supermodel, there is no way on God’s green earth that you are going to look great naked! Or even OK naked! That ship has like totally sailed. Or in your case, sunk! Sorry, Inga, this article was intended for people for whom there is actually hope! Can’t believe you even read it! The link you were looking for was “How to Make Sure People Never See You Naked”!

OK, I think I’m officially sorry I asked.

Inga's lighthearted looks at life appear regularly in the La Jolla Light.