LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Enjoya La Jolla on Global Wellness Day

The next Enjoya La Jolla sip, shop and stroll event celebrates Global Wellness day, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at participating Village shops, salons, restaurants and hotels including the La Valencia, 1132 Prospect St., which is offering a free garden yoga class at 3 p.m. Other freebies include health screenings, mini beauty treatments, sips and snacks, and six stations of live entertainment.

“Global wellness is a perfect theme for La Jolla, which is synonymous with all types of beauty and healthy lifestyles,” said Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, which organizes the repeating event (held second Saturdays of every month). “La Jolla is truly a wellness paradise.”

From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., LJVMA plans ribbon-cuttings at the brand new Cruisers Gourmet Subs, 639 Pearl St., and Charleston Shoe Company, 7852 Girard Ave. — in addition to one at the Soha Living gift shop, 7851 Girard Ave., which opened last fall.

Enjoya La Jolla is free, but visitors are asked to register in advance at bit.ly/2JR6UqW

Passports and event maps can also be picked up at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St.; La Jolla Sports Club, 7825 Fay Ave.; or La Valencia, 1132 Prospect St.

Two La Jolla teens lauded

The Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego, a new award conceived by the San Diego Public Defender’s Office to honor local teens for their accomplishments in 25 categories, included two students attending La Jolla schools.

The Most Promising Teen Award was given to Muirlands Middle School student Payton Smith, who is president of the anti-bullying Allied Action Club, coaches a youth basketball camp and founded her own dance camp.

Winning the Social Conscience Award was La Jolla High School’s Azareel Canizales, president of Circulo de Hombres, a support group for men of color, who also prepares underserved youth to go to college in Barrio Logan, where he lives.

“It was difficult choosing just 25 from so many amazing kids,” said San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize, “but it was also encouraging to learn that San Diegans want to talk about the good things San Diego teens are doing.” The award categories also included civic involvement, leadership, arts and culture, technology and courage to overcome adversity.

Coach Atwell to give 110 percent/miles

To celebrate his 10th year running 100 miles to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Teens For a Cure program, La Jolla High School head water polo and swim coach Tom Atwell will run 110. (The extra 10 miles is for the anniversary.)

This tradition started in the senior year of one of Atwell’s former students, Maggie Walsh, who lost her father to brain cancer as a sophomore. It was Walsh who brought Teens For A Cure to La Jolla High, but she sought a way to get students more excited about participating.

“So I said, ‘Tell ’em I’ll run 100 miles and see if that helps,’ ” Atwell told the Light.

Atwell will begin 7 p.m. June 5 at the La Jolla High School track, 750 Nautilus St. Members of the public are invited to run with him any time between then and 2:30 p.m. June 6. That’s when the Teens For a Cure event will begin, which will celebrate Atwell’s final mile and help him reach his fundraising goal of $8,000. Food trucks will be on hand.

Galinson to give $5M to UCSD

Philanthropist Elaine Galinson announced her intention to make recommendations expected to endow $5 million to UC San Diego.

When completed, the grants will include $4.5 million to endow the Galinson/Glickman Campus Civility Program at UCCD (a partnership between the National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) and UC San Diego’s Center for Student Involvement, and $500,000 to name two classrooms in the under-construction Public Engagement Building of the new North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Community.

“The America that I knew and believed in does seem to be slipping away,” Galinson said. “I know that these students who receive the training will most likely become the leaders of whatever field they go on to. And they will become parents who hopefully will teach their children about civility.”

The endowments will come from a donor-advised fund held by the Jewish Community Foundation that Galinson’s father, who passed away in 2018, entrusted her to oversee.

City to prep lifeguard trainees

The City of San Diego is offering free lifeguard-training prep classes. The classes teach the basic skills necessary to pass the training required for pool lifeguard and pool manager positions at 13 facilities. Tasks include swimming 300 yards continuously, diving, treading water and retrieving 10-pound objects seven-to-10 feet below the surface of the pool.

These two-hour prep classes are free and require no experience or advance registration. They will be held the first two Tuesdays and Thursdays in June (June 4, 6, 11 and 13) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bud Kearns Municipal Pool, 2229 Morley Field Drive, and are designed to improve basic swimming skills and prepare individuals to meet the minimum requirements needed to enroll in the City’s mandatory lifeguard training course. (That two-week course costs $231, with financing and scholarships available.)

Visit bit.ly/2MrwVz8 and click the “Become a Pool Lifeguard” tab.

New chair of LJ Institute board

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) has appointed a new chair of its board. Eric Zwisler, past president/chair of Cardinal Health China, has succeeded John Major, who served in the role since 2010.

“We are thrilled and extremely fortunate to have Eric agree to serve as chair of the board,” said Mitchell Kronenberg, LJI president and chief scientific officer. “Eric has been a determined and a widely respected leader within the health care industry, who broke new ground in Asia.”

Over its 30 years, LJI’s success have included identifying multiple ways to activate cancer-fighting immune cells, enabling research on a vaccine to prevent heart disease, and finding vaccines that will bestow lifetime immunity against global threats.

“And I believe with the robust pipeline of further discoveries under investigation by LJI’s 23 faculty members, LJI is well positioned to bring even more groundbreaking ideas forward as we move further toward our mission of a creating a life without disease,” Zwisler said.

Whale of a bad time for grays

Pacific gray whales are in the midst of what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling “an unusual mortality event.” Seventy of their carcasses — the highest number since 2000, when more than 100 grays were reported dead — have been spotted along the West Coast, 37 in California.

On May 31, NOAA launched an investigation to determine whether environmental, human or disease-related causes are to blame.

The population of gray whales along the West Coast is estimated at 27,000. And most whales sink when they die or succumb in remote areas, so the sightings represent only a small fraction of the total number of deaths that may be occurring, NOAA says.

Scientists said they expect to see whale deaths increase even more throughout the summer as the animals continue their migration from warm breeding lagoons in Mexico to icy feeding grounds in the Arctic.

If you spot what appears to be a dead or dying gray whale, please report it to NOAA at (866) 767-6114.

UCSD to unveil first Native American artwork

La Jolla residents are invited to the unveiling of “When the World Comes to Life,” a new public work of art from Kumeyaay artist Johnny Bear Contreras. The installation — consisting of two large aluminum panels attached to the west wall of Stewart Commons in Muir Quad — is the first artwork on campus by a Native American artist and, according to a UCSD press release, “acknowledges that the university is located on the traditional territory and homelands of the Kumeyaay Nation.”

“This is Kumeyaay land,” Contreras said. “I want our youth to feel connected, to know that where they are is where they come from. It’s only appropriate that we have something here that symbolizes the growth that is always taking place, recognizing the people and their customs and traditions.”

The unveiling — which will include California Indian bird singers, a blessing and a reception — will take place 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6 at UC San Diego Muir College Quad, 9500 Gilman Drive.

Surf’s up for Shores adventure company

Everyday California, a La Jolla Shores ocean adventure and apparel company, now offers surf lessons and surf camps close to its existing kayak-rental operation. “Until now, Surf Diva owned all four permits, making it the first time in over five years that another company has been able to offer surf in La Jolla Shores,” said Everyday California publicist Emily Torres. This expansion will let the nine-year-old business add more than 20 local jobs.

La Jolla students touch lives

Fundraising campaigns at La Jolla High School and Muirlands Middle School have raised $10,000 for U-TOUCH.org, which sends its donations to Uganda to support the education of its sponsored students.

“The teachers, students, and parents have been overwhelmingly supportive of these orphans, who have been greatly successful with the support of both schools,” said Deborah Plotkin, U-TOUCH founder. “In fact, they would not otherwise be able to attend school. Additionally, the campaigns help La Jolla students learn about extreme poverty and the terrific impact they can make becoming global citizens.”

La Jollan matches $500K for McDonald House

The Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust is establishing a $500,000 matching gift and endowment to fuel Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s “More Than A Meal” Campaign to transform its kitchens and dining room in order to better serve the families of hospitalized children.

“The kitchen and dining room are the heart of San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House, and the centerpiece of The Joseph Clayes III Great Room, so I am certain my uncle would be pleased to play such a pivotal role in supporting these families through trying times.” said La Jolla resident Trulette Clayes, niece of philanthropist Joseph Clayes III.

For every dollar donated to this project, a matching dollar will be allocated to the Joseph Clayes III Meal Program Endowment.

Urban Corp to plant trees

Urban Corps of San Diego County has been awarded $1.25 million in Proposition 68 funding from Cal Fire’s Urban and Community Forestry, Urban Forest Expansion and Improvement grant to plant 2,000 trees throughout the county.

“This grant will allow for a large increase in tree canopy in the areas of San Diego that need it most, and at the same time, our Urban Corps members will be given the opportunity to receive important training in an area that will enhance their opportunities for permanent employment after they graduate from our program,” said Urban Corps CEO Kyle Kennedy.

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports

